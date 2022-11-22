Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
About-face: Why Newsom relented, released $1 billion despite lackluster local homeless plans
Two weeks after withholding $1 billion in homelessness funding over lackluster local plans, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that most cities and counties would get the funds as early as next week anyway — as long as in the next round, they commit to more aggressive plans to reduce street homelessness.
Whither Newsom: What's next for the guv? | Thomas Elias
Few California politicians have been more opportunistic than Gavin Newsom, just reelected easily to four more years in the governor’s state capitol office. But few governors ever seemed more bored with the job itself. Like several predecessors, Newsom has lately seemed far more obsessed with national politics than his own job.
Democrats fail to gain in California House races | Dan Walters
Republican Congressman Mike Garcia had a target painted on his back this year. Garcia barely won a special election in 2020 and a full term later that year, twice defeating Democrat Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, the second time by just 333 votes. However, Garcia’s district, in the northern...
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
NEW YORK (AP) — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state...
