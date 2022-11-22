ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Whither Newsom: What's next for the guv? | Thomas Elias

Few California politicians have been more opportunistic than Gavin Newsom, just reelected easily to four more years in the governor’s state capitol office. But few governors ever seemed more bored with the job itself. Like several predecessors, Newsom has lately seemed far more obsessed with national politics than his own job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Democrats fail to gain in California House races | Dan Walters

Republican Congressman Mike Garcia had a target painted on his back this year. Garcia barely won a special election in 2020 and a full term later that year, twice defeating Democrat Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, the second time by just 333 votes. However, Garcia’s district, in the northern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries

NEW YORK (AP) — New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana. The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy