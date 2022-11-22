ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley's Shove From Behind Reminiscent of Nikola Jokic's Blindsiding Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has long been considered one of the NBA's dirtiest players and he only added to that reputation Tuesday. Beverley was ejected during their game after shoving Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton from behind. The play caused Ayton to the ground. Beverley was reacting to Ayton standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves. Beverley, a former Miami Heat player, ran from across the court to blindside Ayton.
Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday

New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
Preview: Wolves at Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) take the road again for a two-game road trip, stopping first in Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers (10-6). Minnesota is on a four-game win streak after defeating the Miami Heat on Monday night, 105-101. Karl-Anthony Towns was the team leader in points scored in the competition with 25, and Jordan McLaughlin was the spark off the bench that tallied 12 points and made a career-high four three-pointers.
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners

Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
