Patrick Beverley's Shove From Behind Reminiscent of Nikola Jokic's Blindsiding Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has long been considered one of the NBA's dirtiest players and he only added to that reputation Tuesday. Beverley was ejected during their game after shoving Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton from behind. The play caused Ayton to the ground. Beverley was reacting to Ayton standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves. Beverley, a former Miami Heat player, ran from across the court to blindside Ayton.
NBA Executive Claims Mavericks Would Try To Trade For Draymond Green If Warriors Made HIm Available
Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is an extremely valuable player to have on one's roster. His communication on defense is elite, and he is a player that is genuinely capable of guarding all five positions. There...
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
Kobe Bryant was one of the best players in NBA history. More than 250 players could never beat him on the court.
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
Charles Barkley joked about Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia for his game against the 76ers with a bulletproof vest on.
Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
Zion Williamson scores 32 as Pelicans manhandle Spurs
Zion Williamson piled up a season-high 32 points and took 11 rebounds to help the visiting New Orleans Pelicans to
Grizzlies’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
The Memphis Grizzlies had its breakout season in 2021-22. After not winning a playoff series since 2015, the team managed to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals before losing in six games to the eventual champions Golden State Warriors. That was mostly due to the emergence of young players such...
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday
New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers
Miami Heat could sign Russell Westbrook if bought out by Lakers.
Report: Buzz around NBA has Russell Westbrook signing with Miami Heat if he’s bought out
The Miami Heat have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. Another team on that list is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have been fairing better as of late, however, and guard Russell Westbrook has become a valuable member of the team’s second unit.
Three Wizards Are Game Time Decisions Against The Miami Heat Tonight
The Washington Wizards are on the road again! They just hosted the Miami Heat last Friday on the same night where the organization celebrated three of the best to ever wear a Wizards jersey. The Miami Heat only had seven active players as the team is plagued with injuries. Head...
This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Some ideas are better in theory than in practice. Some decisions that NBA teams make can be the same. For example, look at communism. In theory, it should be perfect – equality certainly has some intrinsic appeal. In practice, it’s usually fraught with issues. On paper, they should...
Preview: Wolves at Pacers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) take the road again for a two-game road trip, stopping first in Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers (10-6). Minnesota is on a four-game win streak after defeating the Miami Heat on Monday night, 105-101. Karl-Anthony Towns was the team leader in points scored in the competition with 25, and Jordan McLaughlin was the spark off the bench that tallied 12 points and made a career-high four three-pointers.
The Youngest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
Jalen Duren and Trevor Keels are among 10 youngest NBA players for the 2022-23 season.
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
The first NBA games played on Thanksgiving Day occurred in 1949. It featured five games, including a five overtime game.
Suns Sit in Top Five of NBA.com Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns look to again establish themselves as one of the top teams in the league after a shaky road stretch.
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum wins battle of MVP frontrunners
Luka Doncic put on a show at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was the Boston Celtics prevailing with a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The C's erupted for 70 points in the first half. They took a 21-point lead into the third quarter and although the Mavs made it interesting down the stretch, it was too little too late against Jayson Tatum and Co.
Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
Taurean Prince injures shoulder, Wolves beat Pacers
Prince left Wednesday's game with right shoulder irritation.
