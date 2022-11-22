Read full article on original website
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
WILX-TV
‘We’re making memories’ - Michigan families hunt for perfect Christmas Tree
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Next to Santa himself, a Christmas Tree might be the most recognized symbol of the winter holiday season. Mid-Michigan families went shopping Friday to pick their choice of tree. Finding the perfect Christmas tree for a 9-foot ceiling is a challenge the Barlage family faced...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan celebrates Small Business Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last Saturday of November is called Small Business Saturday. It is a way to promote shop[ping at small businesses during the busiest shopping period around Thanksgiving. The holiday was started by the American Express credit card brand to promote shoppers to go out on the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?. “The first thing I...
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Page One’s Mushroom Swiss Burger is so big, it’s served with a fork
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Page One Bar has been the spot for locals to grab a drink after work for as long as it’s been open. The original bar opened in the late 1950s and was named The Redwood, before it was sold in the 1970s to be renamed as Page One Bar. It was then sold again to Carolyn Rushlow’s mother-in-law, who sold it off to another new owner, who was unable to keep it running. The bar then fell back into the arms of Rushlow’s mother-in-law.
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week
LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
MLive.com
This Michigan piping plover has stopped migrating, is spending life on Florida beach instead
A Michigan-born piping plover who has been kicking back on a Florida beach - and hasn’t migrated north to the Mitten State in the last few years - might be the way all of us are feeling right now as winter starts to arrive this year. A Great Lakes...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
