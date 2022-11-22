ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Elections: DeKalb County early voting and drop box locations for U.S. Senate runoff

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

What to bring with you for in-person voting:

  • A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card
  • A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.
  • Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line
  • Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in-person.

Early Voting Schedule

Wednesday, November 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at Memorial Drive location ONLY
Saturday, November 26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at Dunwoody Library, Memorial Drive, and South DeKalb Mall
Sunday, November 27, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at all locations
Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Advance voting at all locations

Advance Voting Locations

Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088

Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317

North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341

Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329

Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **
2845 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034

Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038

County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294

Salem-Panola Library
5137 Salem Road
Stonecrest, GA 30038

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084

Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034

Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322

Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034

Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30021

** Indicates a drop box is available during advance voting hours

