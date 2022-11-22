Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist.
lptv.org
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
kfgo.com
Park Rapids woman suffers life-threatening head injury after apparent hit and run
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Park Rapids woman suffered a life-threatening head injury after an apparent hit and run as she was walking Friday night. According to the State Patrol, Alice Blue Thunder was walking on Highway 34 about three miles east of town when she was hit. She was found around 9:45 p.m. laying half in the traffic lane on the north side of the highway.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Comments / 0