Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
Motley Fool
Is the Activision-Microsoft Deal Really in Danger?
The Nasdaq underperformed other stock indexes on Friday. Activision Blizzard shares fell on reports of a possible FTC lawsuit to block Microsoft's acquisition of the video game maker. The stock price has never reflected strong certainty that a deal would go through.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Shares Dropped Friday
China's COVID-19 lockdowns are directly affecting the big iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. That factory makes the higher-end new iPhone models that were recently launched.
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say
The emergence of Amazon Web Services has increased the company's valuation. Due to the combination of businesses, the stock is difficult to value. Its current valuation is historically low as growth has slowed and profits have weakened.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Upstart Holdings vs. Block
Both Upstart Holdings and Block are down more than 70% in the past year. Upstart is trying to revolutionize consumer credit pricing. Block has myriad financial technology services for businesses and individuals. Upstart is the better buy today because of Block's poor acquisitions and investments in the cryptocurrency market.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects.
Motley Fool
Where Will HP Stock Be in 3 Years?
Its earnings guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and the entire year broadly fell short of analysts' expectations. HP's introduction of a new "Future Ready Transformation Plan" overshadowed some of those near-term challenges.
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Quotes You Probably Haven't Heard that Will Inspire You to Buy More Stocks
Buffett believes economic periods like right now are some of the best opportunities to build wealth. It's better to buy at a good price than wait for a great price. The S&P 500 has an undefeated track record, and Buffett doesn't believe that will change anytime soon.
Motley Fool
Want to Open a CD Today? Here's Why You'll Need to Proceed With Caution
Putting money into a CD requires some careful planning and strategy. CD rates have been higher lately. While a CD might be a great home for your money, you should take a strategic approach to opening one. Consider laddering your CDs to get a better return. There are benefits to
Motley Fool
Will Jumia Stock Pay Off Big for Investors?
The stock is down sharply as organic growth proves to be underwhelming. Jumia's management is now focused on trimming losses and pushing for profitability. Price hikes imposed on its third-party merchants can only take the company so far.
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time for Income Investors to Buy This Big Pharma Stock?
Pfizer offset a dip in revenue with improved profitability in the third quarter. The company's dividend is well-covered and double the S&P 500 index's 1.6% yield.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down 39% and 55% to Buy Right Now
Airbnb showed that it can scale profitably and adapt to shifting economic conditions. Target has powerful competitive advantages that should help it continue to post wins in retail.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Both of these growth stocks show strong increases in revenue and earnings per share. Planet Fitness relies on its Judgement Free Zone to assure a supportive environment. Lululemon builds rapport with local gyms and community leaders to promote its lines.
Motley Fool
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Novavax is now trading at a fraction of the prices it enjoyed in 2020 and 2021. Much of the blame goes to difficulties in meeting supply agreements with customers. Its now-lower price doesn't necessarily make this stock a bargain.
Motley Fool
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Investing in portions rather than lump sums can provide multiple benefits and lower risk. Investing in both Nvidia and Target combines diversity with solid growth and income prospects. It's also smart to keep some cash available for another stock market dip.
Motley Fool
Micron's NAND Business is Crumbling
The NAND memory chip industry is seeing double-digit sequential revenue declines driven by weak demand and bloated inventories. The typical holiday surge in demand isn't happening this year, and server chip sales are starting to falter. Another big decline in NAND prices is coming in the fourth quarter, and it
