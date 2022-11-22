Read full article on original website
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
Clemson fumbles on trick kick-return play after safety against South Carolina, video goes viral
Clemson took a 16-7 lead over South Carolina in the second quarter after forcing a safety. With the Tigers set to get the ball back on the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers looked like they were in business. However, running back Will Shipley caught the kick and decided to start a trick play that turned disastrous. Ultimately, it was a fumble for Clemson and South Carolina ended up scoring a touchdown, courtesy of a run from quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Obviously a tough day, but you have to congratulate South Carolina and Shane. They flat-out earned it. "Heart breaks. Obviously you never, ever want to lose. And there's...
CLEMSON – Can South Carolina make it two huge victories in back-to-back weeks? Next up is Clemson, and an opportunity to snap what is currently a seven-game losing streak to the in-state rival. There has already been some streak-breaking this season for the Gamecocks (7-4), having beaten Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
'A total team win'
CLEMSON – South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield deserves a ton of credit for the 31-30 win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. But every single person in that program deserves a ton of credit. From head coach Shane Beamer all the way down to the guy...
Rattler, Wells come up big in Gamecocks win over Tigers
CLEMSON - South Carolina’s offense put together another strong performance which would help them upset the No. 7 Clemson Tigers by a score of 31-30 in Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks (8-4, 7-4) recorded 414 total yards which was 78 more than the Tigers (10-2, 8-0) who tallied 336. Quarterback...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over Georgia Tech
After two quarters of play on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in a low-scoring slugfest with Georgia Tech. Come the third quarter, the Bulldogs capitalized on two crucial mistakes by the Yellow Jackets to put the game out of reach. Georgia cashed in on a bobbled snap by Georgia...
Georgia football dominates Georgia Tech in second half of rivalry victory
After two quarters of play on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs found themselves in a low-scoring slugfest with Georgia Tech. Come the third quarter, the Bulldogs capitalized on two crucial mistakes by the Yellow Jackets to put the game out of reach. Georgia cashed in on a bobbled snap by Georgia...
Halftime observations from Georgia football’s rivalry game with Georgia Tech
Although the Georgia Bulldogs came into Saturday’s game as a heavy favorite, the Bulldogs found themselves in the middle of a fight against their in-state rival. Georgia leads Georgia Tech 10-7 after two back-and-forth quarters of play between the two teams. The Yellow Jackets opened the game with an impressive 11-play scoring drive, but the Bulldogs battled back with a Jack Podlesny field goal and a Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown catch to hold a slim lead at the break.
Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson
We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
Kirby Smart finds special way to honor Vince Dooley after beating Georgia Tech
On Friday night, the University of Georgia honored the life of legendary football coach Vince Dooley with a celebration of life in Stegeman Coliseum. Following Georgia’s win over rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had his own way of showing his appreciation for Dooley. Smart...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Clemson’s Brand New Game
Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans
South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate
South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris will look to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Charleston Classic.
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Why state Democrats were embarrassed at the polls
In the wake of the midterm elections, Furman University alumna and Professor of Politics and International Affairs Danielle Vinson ’89 speaks to Andy Brack for an article appearing in Statehouse Report. She said Joe Cunningham was the right kind of candidate for South Carolina governor, but he faced an uphill climb.
