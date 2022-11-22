ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson fumbles on trick kick-return play after safety against South Carolina, video goes viral

Clemson took a 16-7 lead over South Carolina in the second quarter after forcing a safety. With the Tigers set to get the ball back on the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers looked like they were in business. However, running back Will Shipley caught the kick and decided to start a trick play that turned disastrous. Ultimately, it was a fumble for Clemson and South Carolina ended up scoring a touchdown, courtesy of a run from quarterback Spencer Rattler.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina

CLEMSON — Following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Obviously a tough day, but you have to congratulate South Carolina and Shane. They flat-out earned it. "Heart breaks. Obviously you never, ever want to lose. And there's...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

ORANGE HUSH

CLEMSON – Can South Carolina make it two huge victories in back-to-back weeks? Next up is Clemson, and an opportunity to snap what is currently a seven-game losing streak to the in-state rival. There has already been some streak-breaking this season for the Gamecocks (7-4), having beaten Texas A&M and Kentucky.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

'A total team win'

CLEMSON – South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield deserves a ton of credit for the 31-30 win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. But every single person in that program deserves a ton of credit. From head coach Shane Beamer all the way down to the guy...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Rattler, Wells come up big in Gamecocks win over Tigers

CLEMSON - South Carolina’s offense put together another strong performance which would help them upset the No. 7 Clemson Tigers by a score of 31-30 in Memorial Stadium. The Gamecocks (8-4, 7-4) recorded 414 total yards which was 78 more than the Tigers (10-2, 8-0) who tallied 336. Quarterback...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Halftime observations from Georgia football’s rivalry game with Georgia Tech

Although the Georgia Bulldogs came into Saturday’s game as a heavy favorite, the Bulldogs found themselves in the middle of a fight against their in-state rival. Georgia leads Georgia Tech 10-7 after two back-and-forth quarters of play between the two teams. The Yellow Jackets opened the game with an impressive 11-play scoring drive, but the Bulldogs battled back with a Jack Podlesny field goal and a Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown catch to hold a slim lead at the break.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Clemson

We gave a little Thanksgiving taste of early rivalry picks but now, it’s time for the main course. If you’re looking for Friday games, or our Egg Bowl picks, click on the link in the first sentence. If you’re looking for Carolina versus Clemson and the Saturday slate of games, stay right where you are.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia

Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
ATHENS, GA
clemsontigers.com

Clemson’s Brand New Game

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Strong second half pushes Gamecocks past Spartans

South Carolina used a strong second half to snap a three-game losing streak as it would defeat USC Upstate by a score of 68-53. The Gamecocks (3-3) outscored the Spartans (2-4) 40-22 in the second half after being down by three at halftime. The Gamecocks were led by forward GG...
SPARTANBURG, SC
furman.edu

Why state Democrats were embarrassed at the polls

In the wake of the midterm elections, Furman University alumna and Professor of Politics and International Affairs Danielle Vinson ’89 speaks to Andy Brack for an article appearing in Statehouse Report. She said Joe Cunningham was the right kind of candidate for South Carolina governor, but he faced an uphill climb.
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

247Sports

