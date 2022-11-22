HS boys’ hoops: Tottenville jumps to early lead en route to 53-41 win over S.I. Academy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Thanksgiving Eve boys’ hoops roundup: MSIT duo team for 49 points in win over PR; Tots, Moore, SW and CSIM also victorious
Junior Scott McCormick and senior Chris Bonner each finished with career highs in points as McKee/Staten Island Tech squeezed out a 82-76 PSAL victory over visiting Port Richmond Wednesday in New Dorp. McCormick (six assists) finished with a game-high 25 points while Bonner tallied 24 markers, including three three-pointers and...
JV boys’ hoops roundup: Late 3 propels McKee/S.I. Tech over PR, 52-50; Petrides, SP, Farrell each win
Matthew Mavricos buried a three-pointer with just 10 seconds to go as McKee/Staten Island Tech registered a 52-50 PSAL victory over visiting Port Richmond Wednesday in New Dorp. The Seagulls trailed by a point in the final seconds when Mavricos hit a trey from the left corner to provide the...
HS boys’ hoops: Qadir Martin, St. Peter’s ride defense to 48-30 Thanksgiving Eve triumph over Curtis
Was there a little extra juice in the 65th annual Thanksgiving Eve contest between St. Peter’s and Curtis this season?. You bet there was. For starters, because of the pandemic, the neighborhood rivals met for the first since since 2019 and although it’s only been three years, it just seemed a lot longer.
HS boys’ hoops: Farrell overcomes slow start, finds its rhythm in opening night showdown with Sea
Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph-by-the-Sea met in Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve season-opener in what has become an annual tradition for the cross-Island rivals in recent years -- and at times the first-game jitters and lack of early-season cohesion was on display in front of a sell-out crowd of approximately 700 attendees.
HS football: These 16 S.I. gridders were simply sweet and find themselves on the ‘Top Performers’ list for Week 12
A full slate of playoff games did little to deter Staten Island’s gridders from performing during Week 12. And that’s especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.
HS bowling: Tottenville’s Cody Bass captures PSAL city individual crown; Pirates’ Brianna Mester finishes 2nd in girls’ division
Tottenville’s Cody Bass stands alone atop the city bowling ranks. The senior kegler, already a three-time borough champion, added a PSAL city individual title to his already impressive resume on Monday at Rab’s Country Lanes. Even more impressive, he did so while battling cancer and undergoing treatments. Bass...
HS football rankings (Week 12): Did Moore’s championship loss cost it top spot?
It’s crunch time for some of the Staten Island high school football teams as the CHSFL postseason has concluded and the PSAL tournament is heading into the quarterfinals next weekend. Only three of the Island’s 11 varsity football programs are still preparing for games.
The Gym Bag: Diver of the Week honors for Island product; Wagner field hockey player makes Mideast Region First Team
Stony Brook’s Sara DiStefano, a St. Joseph by-the-Sea HS product, was named the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Diver of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday,. The junior helped the Seawolves to a 157-143 win over Siena on Saturday afternoon in Loudonville, N.Y. DiStefano becomes the first member of...
Road running: Johnny Sokoll, Olga Kosichenko are top turkeys in 73rd Lou Marli Run
Johnny Sokoll wanted to come to the 73rd Lou Marli Run “with his friends, and have some fun”. The 19-year-old Wagner College sophomore out of St. Peter’s HS, broke away from his “friends” with a mile to go and captured the renowned race in 15 minutes, 6 seconds over the flat 5,000-meter course at Clove Lakes Park.
queenoftheclick.com
Baker’s Bar in Bay Ridge Opened Tonight
Baker’s Bar is open tonight – stop by 7912 – 3rd Avenue. (
Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose
In the wake of their embarrassing 115-106 loss to the 76ers Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the Nets proved they’re not a serious contender this season, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said. The Nets lost in Ben Simmons’ return to the City of Brotherly Love to a Sixers team missing Joel...
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
Ex-Mets infielder drops the gloves in Venezuelan Winter League game
Things got a little messy during a Venezuelan Winter League game Friday night. And a former New York Mets player was at the center of it. Carlos Castro, who plays for Tiburones de La Guaira, rocked his third home run of the night, looked up at it, and flipped his bat while staring at the Caribes de Anzoategui’s dugout before jogging towards first base. Asdrubal Cabrera didn’t like that and ran over and hit Castro in the head with his forearm, sending him to the ground.
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
As courtroom emotions run high, mixed verdict delivered in Staten Island crash trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On day four of what proved to be an intense bout of deliberations in the Robert Mustari attempted murder trial, a jury acquitted the defendant on several of the top charges filed against him. Prosecutors alleged Mustari, 50, intentionally crashed a Cadillac Escalade two years...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Staten Island lotto purchase nets nearly $20,000 prize
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A South Shore store sold a lotto ticket worth nearly $20,000, state lottery officials announced Tuesday. Citi Bagels and Deli at the intersection of Amboy Road and Penton Street in Pleasant Plains sold the lucky Take 5 ticket worth $17,514, according to the New York Lottery.
NYPD identifies Staten Island man, 73, who died after being hit by a van making a left turn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy intersection in Mariners Harbor on Monday afternoon, according to police. Yingqui Liu of Castleton Corners suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he was struck at the intersection of Forest and South avenues around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Subway rider tries to pull 10-year-old boy off train in Manhattan; boy’s siblings intervene: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider grabbed a 10-year-old boy’s legs and tried to take him off the train at the 34th Street subway station on Wednesday morning in an attempted kidnapping, police said. The victim was on the train with his 16-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, authorities said. They were headed to school on […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0