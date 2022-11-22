HS boys’ hoops: Tottenville jumps to early lead en route to 53-41 win over S.I. Academy

Things got a little messy during a Venezuelan Winter League game Friday night. And a former New York Mets player was at the center of it. Carlos Castro, who plays for Tiburones de La Guaira, rocked his third home run of the night, looked up at it, and flipped his bat while staring at the Caribes de Anzoategui’s dugout before jogging towards first base. Asdrubal Cabrera didn’t like that and ran over and hit Castro in the head with his forearm, sending him to the ground.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO