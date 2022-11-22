9 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'

"Yellowstone" season five, episode three. Paramount Network

The episode saw a grieving Monica cut her hair while Beth closed a major deal before being arrested.

We're here to break down all the callbacks and subtle details you might not have noticed.

Beth's conversation with her father about her mother reminds her that she has more to lose than she might think.

When Beth (Kelly Reilly) finds John (Kevin Costner) sitting on the porch outside the house at dawn, he tells her he's thinking about her mother, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol), who died when Beth was just a young girl.

"She was a magnificent woman," he says. "I wish she could've lived long enough for you to recognize that. To know it. To know how much she loved you."

As audiences know, Beth has only just begun her motherhood journey , adopting Carter (Finn Little) during season four, but we've seen her change very little about her lifestyle now that she has someone else to care about in life besides Rip (Cole Hauser).

It's interesting that at the end of the episode, Beth does something that could potentially take away her chance to see Carter grow up, just like her mother was robbed of the experience by her untimely death. Will Carter be able "recognize" what an incredible woman Beth is if she spends her life behind bars?

A sweet moment between Rip, Carter, and an abandoned calf reminds the orphaned youngster of his place in the Dutton clan.

On the topic of Carter, elsewhere in the episode, Rip stumbles across him, feeding a young calf a bottle of milk in one of the barns.

When Carter asks whether the yearling will be sent away when it's older and able enough to fend for itself, Rip instantly recognizes that he isn't just talking about the abandoned animal but instead pondering his own fate.

It's not hard to see why Carter feels a kinship with the calf, given that he, too, was orphaned before being taken in by Beth and Rip at the ranch. It's understandable that the tough education he's getting at Yellowstone makes him feel like he's just being trained up to be sent off into the world on his own.

However, Rip's sweet response reassures him that neither he nor Beth wants Carter to go anywhere anytime soon. "Orphans don't get shipped off around here, Carter, in case you haven't noticed," he says.

Kayce makes a request to bury his and Monica's son on Yellowstone land. He won't be the first family member to be buried at the ranch.

In fact, it's a tradition that dates back to the very first generation of Duttons, as viewers of the spinoff prequel series "1883" will know.

James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) buried their daughter Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) on the land that eventually became the ranch.

John's late wife is also buried on the ranch, as is his father, John Dutton Sr (Dabney Coleman), meaning that the burial of Kayce and Monica's son — who barely lived a few hours — follows a longstanding Dutton tradition.

Monica is shown taking part in a grieving custom among some Native American tribes when she takes a kitchen knife and cuts her long hair.

"You gotta let her do it," Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) tells Kayce (Luke Grimes) as he tries to run into the house and stop her. "It's our way."

While Monica (Kelsey Asbille) — along with the other Native American characters on the show — comes from the fictional "Broken Rock" tribe, the custom of cutting your hair when an immediate family member dies is something found among real tribes.

According to I-D , among members of the Navajo Nation, hair is traditionally only cut in circumstances of mourning, while Vox states that "it's often tradition in some tribes to cut your hair and bury it with the deceased when someone close to you dies."

There's a callback to one of season four's most brutal scenes during Beth's meeting, when she's accused of hiding a rattlesnake in her too-good-to-be-true deal.

Beth travels to Salt Lake for a meeting with Schwartz & Meyer, where she pitches Rob Baldus (Aaron Lazar) on purchasing her $300 million controlling interest in the investment firm. It appears too good to be true and elicits the response: "There's a rattlesnake somewhere in this deal, Beth. Care to point it out?"

The reference to a concealed rattlesnake won't be lost on fans, who will recall that it was a deadly reptilian bite that put an end to Beth's former adversary, Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway).

While it was Rip, rather than Beth, who viewers saw fling a diamondback rattlesnake from his cooler in the shocking season four premiere, we all know that Beth is just as capable of delivering such a nasty, venomous surprise.

The bar that Beth takes the crew to is the same bar shown in the flashback scene in episode one of season five, but things have changed a lot in the 20-something years between the two visits.

It seems that a trip to the Crystal Bar in Bozeman always ends in disaster for Beth. It was the location of her and Rip's failed first date, as viewers recently saw, and now the place where she is arrested for aggravated assault.

However, the return to the Crystal Bar some 20 years on also serves to remind Rip just how much things have changed in Montana since he was first taken in by the Duttons as a teenager.

Even before he steps foot in, Rip laments the demise of the establishment, which once used to be a place for "real cowboys" but is now filled with imitators — as well as flirty tourists from Sacramento. When he encounters an old friend from the neighboring ranch, M Bar, the two reminisce about what the bar used to stand for.

"I remember when every ass on a barstool belonged to a cowboy," the other veteran rancher tells Rip.

There was another musical cameo in this episode.

Following on from the last episode's appearance from Shane Smith and the Saints, this week there was a cameo from another popular country artist, singer Isaac Hoskins, who plays himself.

He takes to the stage to perform his appropriately titled track, "Off the Wagon," just before all hell breaks loose in the bar and admirably makes it through the song as the bar descends into chaos.

The song Abby plays in the bar is actually a new song from CMA-winning artist Lainey Wilson.

The song Abby (Lainey Wilson) is seen playing in the bar is one of Wilson's brand new tracks from her fourth studio album, "Bell Bottom Country."

Titled "Smell Like Smoke," the song is seemingly all about going through hell and getting through the other side with a few battle wounds to prove it. We know very little about Abby so far, and if this is any indication of her backstory, we can't wait to see more of her.

The resemblance between Sara Atwood and the woman at the bar Beth gets into a fight with could be intentional.

Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz), the woman who Beth ends up hitting over the head with a bottle for flirting with Rip, bears a strong physical resemblance to her new foil, Sara Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), and it seems like this isn't a coincidence.

The two women have yet to cross paths, but given that the new Market Equities counselor has set up a date with Jamie (Wes Bentley) after identifying him as a weak link in the Dutton family, we think it's just a matter of time before we see them square up to each other.

Is Beth's treatment of the flirty vacationer an indication of how out of control things will get if Sara gets on the wrong side of her?