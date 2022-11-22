ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To CBS's Deshaun Watson Decision

The Houston Texans are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week in Deshaun Watson's first game. While the game received a lot of hype before the season, giving Watson's trade and suspension, it won't be getting as much attention as expected. CBS has decided to go with one of...
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?

As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
MICHIGAN STATE
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12

It's Thanksgiving, and that means many things. It means food—and lots of it. It means family. Friends. Good times. And it means football—three games on Thursday, including the traditional contests in Detroit and Dallas. It also means that it's almost December, which means the fantasy football regular season...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'

The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 13 Predictions for Every Game

College football's rivalry week is finally here, and this year, there are a lot of matchups that have playoff implications. No. 3 Michigan will go on the road to face No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 USC will play No. 13 Notre Dame at home and No. 4 TCU plays Iowa State at home.
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13

We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy