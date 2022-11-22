Read full article on original website
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
CBS Sports
Lions' Evan Brown: Out for Thanksgiving
Brown (ankle) will not be available for the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills. Brown injured his knee in the Lions' Week 11 win over the Giants. As a result, Ross Pierschbacher will back up Frank Ragnow at center.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Bucs backs: Giovani Bernard in, Leonard Fournette out
The Buccaneers activated Giovani Bernard on Saturday and ruled fellow running back Leonard Fournette out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tanner Gentry: Elevated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Gentry from their practice squad Wednesday ahead of their Thanksgiving game against Detroit. This is Gentry's third elevation of the season, as he was also active in Weeks 5 and 11. He's played 18 offensive snaps over two contests and has drawn only one target, which he did not catch. Barring injuries ahead of him, Gentry is unlikely to play a significant role Thursday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Sitting out Sunday
Eskridge (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a Week 11 bye, Eskridge is the only Seahawks player on the 53-man roster who has an injury designation as the team returns to action Sunday. Eskridge suffered the bruised hand in the Seahawks' Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers in Munich, and though he was expected to be good to go following the bye week, he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Look for either Dareke Young or Penny Hart to step in Sunday for Eskridge as the Seahawks' No. 4 receiver.
WATCH: Neal Brown's Postgame Locker Room Speech After Beating Oklahoma State
The WVU head coach speaks to the team following the game.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
atozsports.com
Bills head-scratching decision nearly cost them the game
The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a victory over the Detroit Lions, 28-25. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty with struggles on both sides of the football. However, as Josh Allen said a few weeks ago a win is a win is a win. Incredible news before kickoff.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
Yardbarker
Steelers Unresponsive Trajectory Has Apathetic Mike Tomlin On A Collision Course With The 1988 Coaching Purge
The Pittsburgh Steelers rarely have had losing seasons since the NFL began playing Super Bowls to crown a champion. The 2021 off-season marked the second time in modern franchise history that they bid farewell to a Hall of Fame quarterback. Both times the team had similar succession plans, bridge quarterback to a first-round pick who was anointed as the heir apparent.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Sunday
Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars. The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practices without limitations
Smith-Schuster (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday. The wide receiver returned to practice a day after his 26th birthday and three days after he missed a 30-27 win over the Chargers. Smith-Schuster apparently is making progress through the concussion protocol and still has four days to gain clearance before Sunday's matchup with the Rams. With he and Mecole Hardman (groin) both missing the last game and with Kadarius Toney then suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the win over the Chargers, Kansas City was left with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as their top three receivers by the end of the contest.
Steelers injury report-2 new injuries, 3 unable to practice
A couple of Steelers remain on the sidelines, one reserve added to the mix with a pair of starters limited due to new injuries-the complete injury report
