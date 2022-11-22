ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Island Fin Poké Co. has Made its Debut in Tennessee

By Lisa Hay
 4 days ago
The rapidly expanding franchise, Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its Hawaiian flavors.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. With farm to fork ingredients, guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize and curate their own poké bowl, with endless options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins.

“Our area has been craving something new and fresh, so we are glad to be able to provide these exciting, Island-inspired flavors to Clarksville,” says Jeff Bryant, new Island Fin Poké Co. franchise owner in a statement. “We’re looking forward to introducing our brand to Tennessee and already have our eye on other locations to be able to spread the poké love throughout Clarksville.”

Island Fin Poké Co. continues to expand at a rapid speed and continuously entering into new markets. With 26 locations open, 59 sold, and multiple franchise areas under development, the brand is always looking to add to its Ohana.



