Tribune-Review

Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'

Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
NBC Sports

Source: Eagles hire former Colts OC as a consultant

The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Brady, 43, is mostly serving as a consultant for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It’s Brady’s job to help present Gannon with an offensive viewpoint. The hire was...
