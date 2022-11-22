Read full article on original website
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Steelers' Tomlin: Opinion on Colts hiring inexperienced Jeff Saturday not 'worth mentioning'
Like his predecessor, Mike Tomlin came up through the NFL pipeline, making a rapid rise as an assistant coach and coordinator before he was hired as Steelers coach in 2007. Unlike Bill Cowher, Tomlin isn’t about to criticize the Indianapolis Colts — this week’s opponent — for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, replaced Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. Saturday’s only coaching experience was three years as a high school coach in Georgia.
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field
Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field
NBC Sports
Source: Eagles hire former Colts OC as a consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Brady, 43, is mostly serving as a consultant for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It’s Brady’s job to help present Gannon with an offensive viewpoint. The hire was...
Indiana high school football: What you need to know for this weekend's IHSAA state finals
This is it. One more weekend of high school football. A quick look at what to know about the six state finals games this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium: CLASS 2A ...
Steelers vs Colts: Line moves, Pittsburgh now underdogs
When the opening line came out for this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, Tipico Sportsbook had the Steelers as three-point road favorites. It was the first time the Steelers had been favored in a game all season. But as of Thursday, the line has shifted...
Steelers favorites for the 1st time all season versus the Colts
For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are betting favorites. Pittsburgh has been underdogs in each of their first 10 games and the team is 3-7 during that stretch. But this week the Steelers are preparing to go on the road and take on the...
