2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Josh Allen Says He Loves This Thanksgiving Movie Filmed in WNY
Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means that most stores and restaurants will be closed, as people celebrate the holiday with their families. It's also the start of the holiday season, which is always a special thing to think about. Buffalo Bills fans will once again watch their team play on...
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
The Vikings Week 13 Game Could Be Flexed
We are into the stretch of the NFL season where games can be flexed from Sunday afternoon into the Sunday night slot. It almost happened with the Cowboys/Vikings game in Week 11, but ultimately, the NFL decided to flex the Chargers/Chiefs game into the spot since both Dallas and Minnesota have Thanksgiving games this week.
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
Flashback: Vikings Defeat Patriots in 1997
The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-4 New England Patriots are set to face off tonight for some Thanksgiving football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a very rough 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while New England is coming off a 10-3 home win against the New York Jets and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
Cassel: Keys to a Patriots upset of Vikings on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings are a scrappy team with elite players at their skill positions. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook are all a handful, and Kirk Cousins is an experienced NFL quarterback. Those are the types of players that can win you ballgames, which makes Minnesota a big challenge....
NFL games today: Giants-Cowboys continue Thanksgiving football slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
Dolphins slide in Week 12 power rankings after bye week
The Miami Dolphins spent the last week relaxing and recovering as they had a late bye week in the season, which can be both good and bad. Although, with a number of Dolphins dealing with lingering injuries, this was probably a great time to take a break. Throughout the year,...
