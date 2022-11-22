ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Week 13 Game Could Be Flexed

We are into the stretch of the NFL season where games can be flexed from Sunday afternoon into the Sunday night slot. It almost happened with the Cowboys/Vikings game in Week 11, but ultimately, the NFL decided to flex the Chargers/Chiefs game into the spot since both Dallas and Minnesota have Thanksgiving games this week.
VikingsTerritory

Flashback: Vikings Defeat Patriots in 1997

The 8-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 6-4 New England Patriots are set to face off tonight for some Thanksgiving football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is coming off a very rough 40-3 loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while New England is coming off a 10-3 home win against the New York Jets and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
NBC Sports

Cassel: Keys to a Patriots upset of Vikings on Thanksgiving

The Minnesota Vikings are a scrappy team with elite players at their skill positions. Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook are all a handful, and Kirk Cousins is an experienced NFL quarterback. Those are the types of players that can win you ballgames, which makes Minnesota a big challenge....
VikingsTerritory

Vikings History on Thanksgiving Is Actually Fabulous

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night, and the team’s Turkey Day track record is actually quite fabulous. As a three-point favorite over New England, Minnesota hopes to rebound from a nauseating loss four days prior to the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings lost to Mike McCarthy’s team 40-3, a disturbing box score for any NFL team, especially an 8-2 version at home.
