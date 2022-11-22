Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Reds mourn passing of Johnson
Liverpool greats are paying tribute to Anfield legend David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71. Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield. Between 1976 and 1982 he won the league title four times and the European Cup on three occasions....
'A positive and unsung hero'
Two-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. Johnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
USA fans infuriating rival teams at World Cup with chant that calls football ‘soccer’
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
Juventus 1 Arsenal 1: Miedema nets as Gunners stay top of Champions League group by denying Juve a win in Turin
JONAS EIDEVALL praised Vivianne Miedema’s fighting spirit after Arsenal survived a scare against Joe Montemurro's Juventus. Just as it looked as if the Gunners’ were in for another unfortunate night after their loss Manchester United, the striker netted to seal a 1-1 draw. Miedema’s second-half equaliser saw the...
Soccer-Manchester United fans want more say under any new owners
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United needs new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how the club is run in future, the Supporters Trust MUST said on Wednesday.
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
'When we do win the Champions League...'
What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'
Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Italian media report Salernitana are interested in Rangers' Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara. (Sun) Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express) Former chairman Dave King believes both former manager Steven Gerrard and...
Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16
Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
Steven Thompson: Rangers recruitment key for next Ibrox manager
It's been so good, but yet it's been so bad. There was an inevitability about Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking on Monday. It was a reflection of recent results, but also how the supporters have been voicing their opinion in recent weeks. We're only in November and we've seen a calamitous...
Dave Attwood: Bath lock says results are starting to go the team's way
Lock Dave Attwood said Bath are hoping to "build off the momentum" that has come from winning their last three Premiership matches. Bath began the campaign with seven straight defeats in all competitions. The club, who finished bottom of the league last season, are now up to eighth in the...
Liverpool's Eurovision arena investigates safety concerns at Jamie Webster gig
The Liverpool arena where the Eurovision Song Contest will be held next year has apologised and pledged to investigate after fans complained about safety concerns at a sold-out concert. Some fans at the M&S Bank Arena to see Jamie Webster on Saturday reported overcrowding and poor ticket checks. Paul Lang,...
Rugby league player Donna Rodgers gets Great Britain cap 20 years on
A woman who played rugby league for her country two decades ago has finally got her international cap. Donna Rodgers, who works at Teesside University, was part of Great Britain Women's Rugby League team that toured Australia in 2002. Ms Rodgers, from Redcar, said she was "immensely proud" of playing...
England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to...
