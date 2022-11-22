Read full article on original website
USA fans infuriating rival teams at World Cup with chant that calls football ‘soccer’
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Juventus 1 Arsenal 1: Miedema nets as Gunners stay top of Champions League group by denying Juve a win in Turin
JONAS EIDEVALL praised Vivianne Miedema’s fighting spirit after Arsenal survived a scare against Joe Montemurro's Juventus. Just as it looked as if the Gunners’ were in for another unfortunate night after their loss Manchester United, the striker netted to seal a 1-1 draw. Miedema’s second-half equaliser saw the...
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
