Fort Worth, TX

How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones

NOV. 26| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 3:00 PM. Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 4 TCU closes the regular season when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX. The Horned Frogs...
FORT WORTH, TX
Iowa State Vs. TCU Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)

TCU just keeps on winning. One of the darlings of the season, TCU came in as a trendy sleeper pick to win the Big 12 championship and now have their eyes set on a playoff berth. In their way this week comes Iowa State as TCU has no room for error should they want to keep their National Title hopes alive.
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so pay them a visit if you have never been to any of them.
REGIONAL PREVIEW: Argyle vs. Grapevine

Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to head full force towards the state championships. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset in order to keep their seasons alive. This week, CW33 will broadcast the Friday night regional matchup...
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake of the Ozarks

The road trip from Dallas to the Lake of the Ozarks will take you through the beautiful scenery of Midwest and through many captivating states as you travel from Texas to Missouri. On your way, hike through peaceful forests, swim under cascading waterfalls and explore fascinating caverns. The road trip...
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
New Cinema to Open in Dallas

Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America

America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
