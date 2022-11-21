ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

2 Best Times to Hit Minnesota Roads for Thanksgiving. Got AAA Predictions!

Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,. 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota

So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

MN Exporters Set Record

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s exporters had a record-setting third quarter. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Minnesota’s exports of agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods hit a record-setting $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Governor Walz explained the growth:. Our workers, manufacturers, and farmers continue to...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy