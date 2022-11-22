ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

KC Chiefs deserve a game on NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs deserve the honors of playing on the NFL’s Thanksgiving day schedule. Let me set the scene for you, Chiefs fans: It is the morning of Thanksgiving. It is a cool crisp day outside. The smells of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and three different types of pie are wafting through the house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NFL picks, Week 12: KC Chiefs predicted to dominate Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to dominate the visiting L.A. Rams when the two teams meet at Arrowhead in Week 12. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will only get one chance to see them play at home at Arrowhead Stadium in a long five-game stretch that takes them from mid-November to Christmas Eve. The good news for Chiefs Kingdom is that their scheduled tilt against the visiting Los Angeles Rams is expected to be a very one-sided affair.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO

