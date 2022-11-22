Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Former JSU Football Player Called up by the Detroit Lions
DETROIT, Mich. (WJTV) – A former Jackson State Tiger is getting called up by his NFL team. James Houston has been added to the Detroit Lions active/injured list according to the team. Houston, who is a linebacker, won SWAC defensive player of the year in 2021.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Yardbarker
Jim Nantz burns Lions kicker with classic announcer’s jinx
Jim Nantz drew attention on Thursday for all the wrong reasons. Nantz and Tony Romo called the Week 12 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Late in the third quarter, the Lions were down 19-14 and setting up for a 29-yard field goal attempt. That’s when the announcer’s jinx came into play.
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
MLive.com
Lions-Bills tickets at Ford Field: Here’s how to buy them for Thursday’s game
The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to go through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. The Lions are coming off a 31-18...
Coyotes visit Red Wings in battle of hot goalies
Goals could be scarce in Detroit on Friday with the Arizona Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka and the Red Wings’ Ville Husso
Detroit Lions' Week 12 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 12 against the Bills.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions
Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
FOX Sports
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
PODCAST: Bills offense has chance to get right vs. Lions
The Bills Wire is back with their weekly podcast during the 2022 NFL season. Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Week 12 matchup with the Lions below:
Look: Lions Could Make Ford Field History Today
The Detroit Lions have won three straight heading into their annual Thanksgiving Day game this afternoon. At 4-6 overall, Detroit is still on the outside of the NFC playoff picture looking in, but that can change with a win over the Bills today. There's a buzz around Dan Campbell's team, which should be evident by the crowd at Ford Field this afternoon.
Comments / 0