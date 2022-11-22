ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jim Nantz burns Lions kicker with classic announcer’s jinx

Jim Nantz drew attention on Thursday for all the wrong reasons. Nantz and Tony Romo called the Week 12 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Late in the third quarter, the Lions were down 19-14 and setting up for a 29-yard field goal attempt. That’s when the announcer’s jinx came into play.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions

Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field

BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Lions Could Make Ford Field History Today

The Detroit Lions have won three straight heading into their annual Thanksgiving Day game this afternoon. At 4-6 overall, Detroit is still on the outside of the NFC playoff picture looking in, but that can change with a win over the Bills today. There's a buzz around Dan Campbell's team, which should be evident by the crowd at Ford Field this afternoon.
DETROIT, MI

