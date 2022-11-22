Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. A big redesign is coming to the Google Home app, and the company behind it wants to make sure it does things right after years of neglecting some customer demands (looking at you, Nest devices). That’s why the company announced the new interface well ahead of it becoming available. Even then, the redesign is supposed to first roll out to those who joined Google’s Public Preview program for the app before it changes up things for the vast majority of users. Those on the Public Preview can now look forward to the redesigned app, as the new look has started to roll out.

6 HOURS AGO