Two dead after vehicle goes airborne and lands on its roof in Kansas City, Kansas

Two men died following a single-vehicle crash Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to authorities.

A 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Nicholas Michael Munoz of Plant City, Florida was driving aggressively when it left the roadway to the right on southbound Interstate 635 approaching Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol .

The vehicle continued traveling into a ditch and kept going until it entered the gap between the interstates, went airborne and landed on its rooftop on Kaw Drive around 4 p.m.

Both Munoz, 35, and his passenger, 39-year-old Joshua Daniel Foster of Spring Hill, Kansas were pronounced dead.

Munoz and Foster were wearing seat belts, the highway patrol said.