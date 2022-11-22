Read full article on original website
Deadly head-on crash closes portion of NC 42 in Johnston County
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash on NC 42 in Johnston County.
wcti12.com
Faison Fire & Rescue responded to vehicle accident
Faison — On November 24th, 2022, Faison Fire & Rescue said they provided aid to Piney Grove Fire Department on a vehicle accident. Six departments responded to the two car accident which left one car overturned on the side of the road. The responding departments were Faison, Piney Grove,...
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla has most entries than previous years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most anticipated Wrightsville Beach holiday traditions took place over the weekend. The 39th annual North Carolina Flotilla started with a fun day in Wrightsville Beach park which featured food and crafts, vendors, a car show, and inflatables for the kids. The event...
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
jocoreport.com
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
cbs17
Gun fired into Hoke County home, investigation underway, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they’re investigating after someone fired a gun into a home near Raeford Friday afternoon. At about 3:41 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Officials investigating Black Friday shooting inside Walmart in Lumberton, WRAL reports
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a Friday shooting inside a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. It’s unclear how many people were shot, if any, inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported
No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
Another bank closing in Roseboro; second this year
ROSEBORO — Another big and unexpected blow has come to the town with the closure of a second bank, as it has been announced that Truist
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
columbuscountynews.com
Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
Deputies seek Fayetteville man wanted in Hope Mills shooting death
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 58-year-old Fayetteville man was shot and killed Friday in Hope Mills.
Fishing at Ocean Isle Beach
Bernice Owens, of Hamlet, with a 26” Red Drum she caught while fishing at Ocean Isle Beach last month.
wcti12.com
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
Operation Turkey touches thousands in Cumberland County through giving away Thanksgiving meals
A tradition to help feed the homeless and less fortunate comes to Fayetteville for its seventh year.
