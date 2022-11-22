ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

wcti12.com

Faison Fire & Rescue responded to vehicle accident

Faison — On November 24th, 2022, Faison Fire & Rescue said they provided aid to Piney Grove Fire Department on a vehicle accident. Six departments responded to the two car accident which left one car overturned on the side of the road. The responding departments were Faison, Piney Grove,...
FAISON, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
mynews13.com

Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Nov. 26:. 1. Coffee, Cars & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106, Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown. Cruise in with your classic car or bike. 2. Bears: Today, 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park Visitor Center, 4117 NC...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Second Annual Whiteville Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa arrived on the Whiteville Fire Department aerial truck at Vineland Station this evening,. capping off the second annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, cocoa, food, cotton candy, the Columbus community Band, and the Edgewood Choir. The intersection of Madison and Main was shut down for the event, which drew several hundred residents looking for the "official" arrival of Santa Claus and the Christmas season. You can watch a video of the entire event on the Columbus County News Facebook page.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WALLACE, NC

