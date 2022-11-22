ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
bsquarebulletin.com

Canopy of Lights 2022: Thank you, Mae!

The traditional day-after-Thanksgiving lighting of the Monroe County courthouse square canopy in downtown Bloomington took place on Friday evening, just as it has since 1984. But for this year’s countdown from 10, the throng was led in an extra step of rehearsal by emcee Jim Inman, Jr. The crowd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dollar General store in Newburgh remained closed Wednesday night. The Warrick County Health Department says on Monday they ordered the store on State Road 662 to close until the violations were corrected. The health department did not say what the violations are, but did say they “constitute a danger to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WynLin

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
14news.com

Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
HENDERSON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy