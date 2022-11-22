Read full article on original website
bsquarebulletin.com
Canopy of Lights 2022: Thank you, Mae!
The traditional day-after-Thanksgiving lighting of the Monroe County courthouse square canopy in downtown Bloomington took place on Friday evening, just as it has since 1984. But for this year’s countdown from 10, the throng was led in an extra step of rehearsal by emcee Jim Inman, Jr. The crowd...
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
MyWabashValley.com
First responders work around the clock on holidays
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dollar General store in Newburgh remained closed Wednesday night. The Warrick County Health Department says on Monday they ordered the store on State Road 662 to close until the violations were corrected. The health department did not say what the violations are, but did say they “constitute a danger to […]
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
WTHI
Art Spaces requests $1.5 million for the phase of Turn to the River project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces is looking to begin the next phase of its Turn to the River project. The group presented its idea for phase 2 at Wednesday's Vigo County capital improvement board meeting. The proposal's next phase is next to the city hall in Terre Haute....
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
wevv.com
Masonville Fire Department called to house fire Thanksgiving Day
The Masonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Daviess County on Thanksgiving Day. Fire officials say the fire happened in the area of Creekview Court where heavy fire was coming from the garage at the front of the home. We're told the fire spread to the attic causing...
14news.com
Princeton fire damages home under construction, crews investigating
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are working to find out what started a fire at a Princeton home on Wednesday night. They say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mill Street near the roundabout. Officials say it appeared to have started in the back of the house, which was...
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
14news.com
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new barbecue restaurant in Evansville opened its doors Friday in case you’re still tired of cooking after Thanksgiving. Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ is now open on the corner of Franklin and Second Avenue, serving family meals, sandwiches, plates, and more. The owner, Kenny...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
