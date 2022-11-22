ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale man arrested, trooper injured in Peoria crash

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
 4 days ago

A 44-year-old Avondale man is in jail following a weekend crash on Loop 303 in Peoria.

Anthony Compean was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges that include aggravated DUI – wrong way, aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials said they received calls at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 303.

An AZDPS trooper spotted the wrong-way driver at Lone Mountain Parkway.

The driver failed to stop his Nissan Versa for the trooper’s emergency lights and siren, and the vehicles collided, officials said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

