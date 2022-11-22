ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?

West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint

KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
KENOSHA, WI
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard ‘Rick’ E. Teschner

Richard “Rick” E. Teschner, age 70, of Hartford passed away on November 19, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born September 14, 1952, in Milwaukee to Richard and Florence (Hintz) Teschner. Richard graduated from St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee, in 1971....
HARTFORD, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Half a century of serving the community

SLINGER — The Village Board on Monday issued a formal proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts. Located at 300 Storck St., Slinger, Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts has been family owned and operated since it was founded in 1972. Blaine’s primary business is supplying automotive and truck parts. But it also has a lesserknown history as a key site in training local rescue units.
SLINGER, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!. The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy