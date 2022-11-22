Binance token rose by 17% on Wednesday. The crypto exchange announced HOOK token sale on Binance Launchpad. As Binance coin (BNB/USD) slipped below $266, it signalled the start of a bearish market. BNB has defended the level since July, and a decline below it could have given bears absolute control. However, it is now not the case as BNB trades at $295, well above the crucial level. The cryptocurrency could be on course to the next level. So, what happened?

1 DAY AGO