Pine Bluff, AR

Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception scheduled for Jan. 14

GILLETT, Ark – The 11th annual “Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception” will be held on January 14th at the Berry Farm Shop in Gillett. “The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years,” said Mitch Berry. “We continue to be proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy.”
Historic LR church celebrates 159th anniversary

Little Rock, Arkansas – A significant milestone was commemorated Sunday morning at a famous Little Rock church. This year marks Bethel A.M.E. Church’s 159th birthday. During the Civil War, just a few decades after Arkansas became a state, the church was established. The people who helped the church...
UAPB wins against Crowley’s Ridge

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Chris Greene’s 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley’s Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday. Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.
North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage

A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
