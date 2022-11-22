Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception scheduled for Jan. 14
GILLETT, Ark – The 11th annual “Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception” will be held on January 14th at the Berry Farm Shop in Gillett. “The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years,” said Mitch Berry. “We continue to be proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy.”
Historic LR church celebrates 159th anniversary
Little Rock, Arkansas – A significant milestone was commemorated Sunday morning at a famous Little Rock church. This year marks Bethel A.M.E. Church’s 159th birthday. During the Civil War, just a few decades after Arkansas became a state, the church was established. The people who helped the church...
St. Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock celebrates annual Feast of Hope
In this time of giving thanks, one Little Rock church is focused on giving back.
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
Little Rock has seen a record-breaking number of homicides in 2022, but what’s often forgotten are the actual lives lost to this violence, victims who left behind a family shattered by tragedy.
UAPB wins against Crowley’s Ridge
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Chris Greene’s 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley’s Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday. Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions
NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Pine Bluff food pantry hands out thousands of packs of food for the holidays
Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.
See the River City Men’s Chorus perform holiday concert Dec 4, 5 and 8
The River City Men’s Chorus will perform three public concerts in December. There are over 60 men in this chorus, and many are from Saline County. The shows are at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, in Little Rock. The show dates are Sunday, December 4th at...
1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Arkansas State Police investigating Lonoke Co. inmate death
Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate death Sunday at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.
‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage
A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
