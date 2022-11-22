ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Info on start time, TV channel, new balloons and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a New York City tradition that signifies the start of the holiday season. On Thursday, thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Manhattan on the parade route to experience the wonder firsthand, and millions more will be watching from their home from all corners of the country and globe.
Thanksgiving 2022: NYC grocery store hours, transit schedules and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 22, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gladys Thompson (née Uldal), 94, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at Cypress Park Hospice in Sun City Center, Fl. A 1945 graduate of Port Richmond High School, she continued her education at Norwegian Lutheran Deaconess Home and Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and received her RN degree in 1948. She worked at US Public Health Hospital until she became a stay-at-home mom. She returned to work 1971 as a nursing supervisor at Eger Nursing Home. Married to Robert Thompson in 1953, she and Bob raised three children on Staten Island where they were long time members of Immanuel Union Church. She retired to Florida in 1987. She is survived by her children Ruth, Beth (Ray Moorhouse), and Ted (Karen); grandchildren Tyler (Laura) and Christian, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and so many who are related in her heart. For the full obit, click here.
Best global eats on S.I. as Al Watan, a global marketplace, adds halal meats to East Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While only one year in existence, Al Watan’s halal inventory has established a loyal fanbase from around the borough. The market features fresh produce, an extensive spice selection, dairy, frozen product and prepared foods, teas, breads and sweets. At the heart of the Dongan Hills operation is a butcher shop with meats sliced to order plus whole baby goats and lambs for a feast at home.
CSI baseball team joins Teddy Atlas for foundation’s annual turkey giveaway

The Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation’s annual turkey giveaway drew some much-needed helping hands over the weekend. Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas, of course, was joined by the College of Staten Island baseball team at the foundation’s West Brighton headquarters -- where they teamed up to package and deliver 1,500 turkeys and trimmings to Staten Islanders in need.
