Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Info on start time, TV channel, new balloons and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a New York City tradition that signifies the start of the holiday season. On Thursday, thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Manhattan on the parade route to experience the wonder firsthand, and millions more will be watching from their home from all corners of the country and globe.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 8 photos show unusual balloons through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features four new balloons that are sure to dazzle onlookers with their sleek, detailed designs. However, the balloons that line the streets of Manhattan during the iconic annual event haven’t always been as well-crafted as those we see today.
Check out Staten Island’s upcoming events: Annadale Tree Lighting on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and though lots of folks are on a long weekend away, Staten Island is definitely not sleeping. And while the holiday weekend isn’t overflowing with as many options as usual, there’s still lots to do with the whole family.
Thanksgiving 2022: NYC grocery store hours, transit schedules and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Happy Thanksgiving!. For those looking to celebrate with tradition, the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who wish to watch it while they prepare the holiday feast can tune in on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is also being streamed live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, giving customers the chance to tune in from just about anywhere. Those interested in signing up for Peacock can do so at the company website.
Staten Island Mall hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Mall in New Springville will be closed for a third consecutive year on Thanksgiving Day, but the shopping center will reopen on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the retail center’s website. “Our center will be closed on...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano at Baci Ristorante, Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant engagement party of Nicole Colandrea and Pasquale Montemarano on Nov. 5, 2022, at Baci Restaurant, Dongan Hills. “What made our engagement so memorable and special was family and friends traveled from so far...
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
14 photos of Black Friday on Staten Island at Best Buy, Toys R Us and other retailers through the years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Each year, holiday shoppers hit the stores in search of deep discounts on Black Friday. The shopping day has certainly changed through the years. At one point, some stores shifted to open on Thanksgiving, causing the one-day shopping frenzy to start early. And then of course, the past couple of holiday shopping seasons were greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced adjustments in store hours and an emphasis on safety, online shopping and curbside pickup.
Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
‘Some people eat to live, while others live to eat’: More than 200 attend Poor People’s Dinner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 200 people gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bloomfield to mark the 25th annual Poor People’s Dinner, where attendees shared their stories of service and expressed their gratitude for the work Project Hospitality does to help the borough’s homeless population.
A few holiday tips for eating on a budget as ShopRite donates 1,700 gift cards to Staten Island food pantries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mannix Family Supermarkets and ShopRite recently donated over 1,700 ShopRite gift cards to 36 borough food pantries and community organizations. The gift was presented at a celebration in the mid-Island store — 2656 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp. Assemblyman Michael Tannousis joined store owner...
Best books of 2022 for kids, teens, adults, according to New York Public Library
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Public Library (NYPL) released its Best Books of 2022 list, a keenly diverse selection of recommendations for kids, teens and adults curated by expert librarians. Building on NYPL’s century-old tradition of recommending the best-loved titles published for children each year, the list...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gladys Thompson (née Uldal), 94, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, at Cypress Park Hospice in Sun City Center, Fl. A 1945 graduate of Port Richmond High School, she continued her education at Norwegian Lutheran Deaconess Home and Hospital in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and received her RN degree in 1948. She worked at US Public Health Hospital until she became a stay-at-home mom. She returned to work 1971 as a nursing supervisor at Eger Nursing Home. Married to Robert Thompson in 1953, she and Bob raised three children on Staten Island where they were long time members of Immanuel Union Church. She retired to Florida in 1987. She is survived by her children Ruth, Beth (Ray Moorhouse), and Ted (Karen); grandchildren Tyler (Laura) and Christian, 3 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and so many who are related in her heart. For the full obit, click here.
Best global eats on S.I. as Al Watan, a global marketplace, adds halal meats to East Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While only one year in existence, Al Watan’s halal inventory has established a loyal fanbase from around the borough. The market features fresh produce, an extensive spice selection, dairy, frozen product and prepared foods, teas, breads and sweets. At the heart of the Dongan Hills operation is a butcher shop with meats sliced to order plus whole baby goats and lambs for a feast at home.
CSI baseball team joins Teddy Atlas for foundation’s annual turkey giveaway
The Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation’s annual turkey giveaway drew some much-needed helping hands over the weekend. Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas, of course, was joined by the College of Staten Island baseball team at the foundation’s West Brighton headquarters -- where they teamed up to package and deliver 1,500 turkeys and trimmings to Staten Islanders in need.
Staten Island lotto purchase nets nearly $20,000 prize
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A South Shore store sold a lotto ticket worth nearly $20,000, state lottery officials announced Tuesday. Citi Bagels and Deli at the intersection of Amboy Road and Penton Street in Pleasant Plains sold the lucky Take 5 ticket worth $17,514, according to the New York Lottery.
Noble Art Auction 2022 raises $100K to benefit the Noble Maritime Collection
STATEN ISLAND — The Noble Maritime Collection welcomed 150 guests at its 34th Annual John A. Noble Art Auction on Nov. 12, 2022. The in-person and virtual event was held at the museum and via LiveAuctioneers. The event featured an open bar and a light supper of Northern Italian...
Road running: Johnny Sokoll, Olga Kosichenko are top turkeys in 73rd Lou Marli Run
Johnny Sokoll wanted to come to the 73rd Lou Marli Run “with his friends, and have some fun”. The 19-year-old Wagner College sophomore out of St. Peter’s HS, broke away from his “friends” with a mile to go and captured the renowned race in 15 minutes, 6 seconds over the flat 5,000-meter course at Clove Lakes Park.
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
This plan would add a skatepark, pickleball courts, hiking trails and more to Staten Island parks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Local residents could soon have access to a host of new amenities along the Island’s East Shore should the city implement a Parks Department plan released Monday. The concept, that the Parks Department calls the “Shoreline Parks Plan,” will run nearly six miles from...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0