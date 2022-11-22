Read full article on original website
This week in crypto: Binance’s $1 billion recovery fund already has contributors
Jump Crypto, Polygon Ventures, and Justin Sun have indicated the desire to contribute to Binance’s recovery fund. Genesis could file for bankruptcy if it fails to get funding as FTX’s collapse continues to affect more companies. Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin will go live in 2023. Binance’s $1 billion...
FTX’s failure is not a harbinger of crypto: Gavin Wood
Gavin Wood co-founded Ethereum, Polkadot and Parity Technologies among other top crypto platforms. He says FTX’s implosion offers a chance for crypto to go for “decentralised, trust-free technology.”. Wood stepped down as CEO of Parity in October, announcing his decision allowed him to focus more on building Polkadot.
Binance releases its proof of reserves system
Binance’s proof of reserves system initially shows results for the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The crypto exchange will add other tokens and networks as well as implement ZK-SNARKs. Crypto exchanges are looking to show they have the assets they should hold after the shocking collapse of FTX. Binance has published...
How bullish is RavenCoin after the Binance news?
RavenCoin recovered slightly after Binance Pool support. The cryptocurrency trades in a descending trendline. RVN could fall further, although technical indicators have slightly improved. Ravencoin (RVN/USD) traded at $0.022 at press time after a slight correction. The cryptocurrency had developed some bullish signs previously, jumping from a low of $0.020...
Bitcoin rebounds slightly after the FOMC but is the cryptocurrency bullish?
The cryptocurrency remains tied to wider crypto concerns. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rose slightly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve statement. The cryptocurrency was held to the $16,500 level after a soft stance by the officials. BTC was already gaining ahead of the remarks as investors were optimistic that the Fed would cool down on rate hikes.
Ankr Network token jumps 6% to resistance. What could happen next?
Ankr Network token rose after becoming a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token could correct despite the intraday gains. Ankr Network (ANKR/USD) witnessed increased investor interest on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The gains reflected positive cryptocurrency news. Attention will not shift to whether the token will sustain gains as it hits a key resistance level.
Voyager token jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
Has Uniswap become bearish after this price action?
Uniswap has declined by 6% in the past week. UNI has lost a key support. The cryptocurrency is bearish, but there are bullish signs. Uniswap (UNI/USD) has been under pressure lately. The cryptocurrency was among those that were least shaken by the FTX collapse. The strengths were supported by traders’ exodus to decentralised exchanges. Days after the collapse, Uniswap became the second largest exchange on Ethereum trading volumes after Binance.
XRP surges by 8% after STASIS integrates Ripple’s XRPL
XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally comes after Ripple revealed that STASIS had integrated its XRPL technology. XRP could surge toward the $0.50 resistance level in the near term. XRP outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies. XRP is performing excellently today despite...
Has Polygon’s MATIC lost its mojo, or should you buy it now?
Polygon token has lost 2% in the day and 6% in a week. We need further price action to ascertain the potential direction for MATIC. Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies that has endured the bear turbulence quite well. The cryptocurrency looked prime for a sustained recovery after hitting $1.30 in early November. However, a contagion of risks in the crypto sector pushed MATIC to the $0.77 support. As of press time, the token traded at $0.83, with an intraday loss of 2%.
Here is the next price target for Chainlink as the token becomes bullish
LINK rose by 4% on Friday amid a five-day winning streak. The cryptocurrency faces some resistance at the 50-day MA. Investors should buy on potential correction and target $8. An intraday gain of 4% on Friday was enough to take the price of Chainlink (LINK/USD) to $6.9. The token is clearly bullish since overcoming resistance at $6. The cryptocurrency has printed green candlesticks for the past five days. There are no clear fundamentals for the surge, but expectations around Chainlink 2.0 Economics could be fueling the demand for LINK. What lies ahead?
Dogecoin prediction as price defends key zone
If you have been looking to buy Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), get ready! The selling post-FTX collapse could be overdone as buyers have defended a drop at a key level for more than two weeks. However, it is not an outright buy, as further confirmations are needed. The general crypto mood has...
Top 20 best-performing coins in the last 24 hours
The crypto market has lost less than 1% of its value in the last 24 hours. REN, TIME, and KAS are the top three performers despite the bearish market conditions. Dogecoin and XRP have outperformed the other major cryptocurrencies so far today. The cryptocurrency market will end the week in...
Eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool PEGA will launch in 2023
PEGA Pool is set to launch next year and will become the first eco-friendly Bitcoin mining pool in the world. PEGA Mining is focused on reducing the environmental effects of Bitcoin mining. Clients that join the “Early Access” waiting list would benefit from a permanent 50% reduction in pool fees....
BinaryX’s MMO CyberLand concept art release pushes BNX coin up 9%
The price of BinaryX (BNX) cryptocurrency has been on a bullish trend for the last two days. Today’s surge however seems supported by news of BinaryX releasing the concept Art for its new free-to-play, play-to-own, open-world MMO game, CyberLand. Key Takeaways. BinaryX is a leading metaverse project on BNB...
WEMIX price plunges 77% after South Korea’s crypto exchanges threaten to delist it
South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges have stated that the WEMIX tokens in circulation supply exceed what Wemix had disclosed. South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges non-November 24 said they would terminate contract support for WEMIX. At press time the WEMIX token was trading at $0.3578 after a 24-hour drop...
Dua.com’s token sale is now live on AllianceBlock’s Fundrs platform
Dua.com’s token sale launched on November 23rd and is set to end on December 14th. The Dua.com token sale is the first one on the Fundrs platform, which was launched by AllianceBlock in August. Dua.com already has over five million users and hopes to provide DeFi services on its...
