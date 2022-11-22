ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong hits out at Bellator: “Our champions would steamroll Bellator guys”

Read full article on original website
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Cris Cyborg reacts after Kayla Harrison suffers first career loss at 2022 PFL World Championship event
Cris Cyborg has reacted after Kayla Harrison suffered her first career loss at last night’s 2022 PFL World Championship event. Harrison (15-1 MMA), a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, put her undefeated MMA record on the line against Larissa Pacheco (19-4 MMA) in the headliner of yesterday’s 2022 PFL World Championship event in New York.
50-year-old Houston Alexander ecastic with TKO win over Joey Beltran at BKFC 33, has no plans of retiring anytime soon: “Even though Father Time is undefeated, it hasn’t gotten me yet”
Houston Alexander improved to 3-0 in BKFC as he scored a second-round KO win over Joey Beltran. Alexander was headlining the event in his adopted hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and dominated the fight from start to finish. He ended up scoring a second-round TKO over Beltran as he says the fight played out exactly how they thought.
Stevie Ray plans to be the first person to finish former training partner Olivier Aubin-Mercier to win the PFL lightweight title: “We have both submitted each other”
Stevie Ray is happy to shut up the doubters as he fights for the PFL lightweight title. Following Ray’s majority decision win over Michael Johnson, it was reported he retired from MMA. Yet, he then told BJPENN.com that he only retired because the UFC released him and went on to sign with the PFL. Ray then ended his two-and-a-half-year layoff but dropped his debut to Alex Martinez. After losing to Martinez, he submitted Anthony Pettis to earn a playoff spot and beat Pettis once again to advance to the finals.
Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
Jan Blachowicz reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title shot at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”
Jan Blachowicz revealed he was the last person to know he was fighting for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The main event of the pay-per-view card on December 10 from Las Vegas was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Yet, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and withdrew from the fight, and also vacated the title.
Kayla Harrison reacts after upset loss to Larissa Pacheco in PFL Championship: “I fell flat on my face… it’s going to hurt for a while”
Kayla Harrison is disappointed in her performance. Harrison suffered her first career loss in the main event of the 2022 PFL Championship as she dropped a decision to Larissa Pacheco. The fight was competitive but Pacheco was able to do enough to stun Harrison and become the new PFL champ.
Ali Abdelaziz reveals Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is slated for 2023: “It’s done”
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a done deal. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his victory over T.J. Dillashaw last month at UFC 280. During the contest, Sterling earned the second-round TKO win after his opponent dislocated his shoulder. As it turns out, the injury was pre-existing one, but nonetheless, the champion was happy with his performance.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 results: WarGames times two
War … what is it good for? Absolutely nothing when it’s the real thing, but when it’s WarGames we’re talking about, it should be fine entertainment. WWE Survivor Series 2022 is giving us a double dose of WarGames from the TD Garden in Boston, with one of the dual-ring, steel cage, team-based matches for the men and women. The former will see the Bloodline take on a coalition of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. While Roman Reigns‘ faction would figure to have an edge in solidarity due to their familial bonds, all is not harmonious on the Island...
Glover Teixeira feels UFC ‘messed up’ removing him from light heavyweight title picture: “I agreed to fight both guys”
Glover Teixeira is left unhappy with the events that have unfolded over the last 24 hours regarding UFC 282’s light heavyweight title fight. It was announced yesterday that Jiri Prochazka would vacate the light heavyweight crown after suffering a serious shoulder injury in camp. Prochazka was set to defend his title in a rematch with Teixeira after both men went to war at UFC 275 in Singapore.
Watch the heated exchange between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler following their epic battle at UFC 281 (Video)
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had a heated exchange in the Octagon following their epic battle at UFC 281. Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) collided on the main card of this month’s pay-per-view event in New York City. Dustin Poirier had entered the contest looking to rebound,...
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
Conor McGregor responds after MJF dubs Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store” version of himself: “A dollar store Conor is still worth millions!”
Conor McGregor has responded after AEW world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took shots at Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett is one of the newest stars in the UFC and him and MJF took shots at one another over Instagram comments. It caught many by surprise but one of MJF’s digs was calling Pimblett a dollar store McGregor.
Miles Johns admits not having James Krause in his corner was “challenging,” explains why he’s “not happy” with his win over Vince Morales
Miles Johns is disappointed with how he fought at UFC Vegas 65. Johns stepped up on short notice to take on Vince Morales in his first fight off suspension and changing camps. With that, he says that impacted him too much, which is why didn’t fight the way he usually does.
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
Conor McGregor unloads on “rat” Anthony Smith after ‘Lionheart’ says he’s bothered the Irishman isn’t in the USADA testing pool: “You embarrassment of a man”
Conor McGregor has blasted Anthony Smith. Recently, Smith took aim at McGregor for not being in the USADA testing pool. He says it bothers him due to the fact the Irishman is getting closer to a return while his friend Chris Weidman is not. “It bothers the f**k out of...
Brady Hiestand disappointed he didn’t finish Fernie Garcia at UFC Vegas 65, hopes for a quick turnaround: “I dominated the entire fight”
Brady Hiestand is disappointed he didn’t finish Fernie Garcia but is pleased with how dominant it was. Hiestand was set to fight Garcia at UFC Vegas 65 in his first fight after having knee surgery and coming off TUF. It was the longest layoff of his career but it didn’t appear to impact him as Hiestand used his wrestling to control the fight.
Kevin Croom explains why he signed with BKFC, pleased with KO win in his debut: “It is a good way to get paid without fighting world-class athletes”
Kevin Croom decided to give BKFC a try after he was released from the UFC. After Croom lost three fights in a row in the UFC he was released and then fought on the regional scene and picked up a win. After he returned to the win column in MMA, he signed with BKFC which was an easy decision for him.
Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury’s chances against him in a boxing match: “He’s never fought anyone good”
Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, the YouTuber moved to 6-0 by unanimous decision. The bout was the most back-and-forth of Paul’s career thus far, but a pivotal eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal.
