ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong hits out at Bellator: “Our champions would steamroll Bellator guys”

War … what is it good for? Absolutely nothing when it’s the real thing, but when it’s WarGames we’re talking about, it should be fine entertainment. WWE Survivor Series 2022 is giving us a double dose of WarGames from the TD Garden in Boston, with one of the dual-ring, steel cage, team-based matches for the men and women. The former will see the Bloodline take on a coalition of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. While Roman Reigns‘ faction would figure to have an edge in solidarity due to their familial bonds, all is not harmonious on the Island...

30 MINUTES AGO