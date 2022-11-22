One80 Place hosting annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An organization that works to end and prevent homelessness in the Charleston area will host its annual ‘Turkey and a $20’ donation drive on Tuesday.

The event – now in its tenth year – offers members of the community a festive experience when giving back during the Thanksgiving season.

One80 Place is calling on the public to collect and drop off monetary gifts, proteins (like ham and turkey), and grocery or household store gift cards to help in their mission to end homelessness and those who are struggling financially.

“Every dollar collected will go directly to support the community kitchen, providing 16,000 meals and rescuing approximately 32,000 pounds of food this holiday season, feeding hundreds of clients and fuel their clients’ housing plans,” said Katie Smith, annual giving director for One80 Place.

More than 270 turkeys were collected last year, and the organization raised $51,000 which helped them prepare over 12,000 meals for those in need.

Organizers hope to collect $75,000, 180 $20 grocery or household gift cards, along with turkeys, hams, and non-perishables this year.

To donate: visit One80 Place at 35 Walnut Street on Tuesday, November 22 nd from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. – simply roll down your window and donate your gift.

