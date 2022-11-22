Wales and Iran faced off in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Iran’s Ali Gholizadeh appeared to score the first goal of the match in the 15th minute but it was overturned by an offside call. Iran threatened early in the second half after two shots on goal hit the post. In the late stage of the game, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey of Wales received a red card after colliding with a player. Iran was able to capitalize late after goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian in stoppage time.

1 DAY AGO