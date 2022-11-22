Read full article on original website
A Christmas Carol, cookie decorating at the MAC
MARION – As the holiday season launches, the Marion Art Center has events scheduled to get you into the spirit. Tickets are going fast for the Marion Art Center’s upcoming production of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol, adapted for radio from Charles Dickens’ novella by Anthony Palermo, directed by Rick Sherburne. Audience members will enjoy the storytelling nature of this production through performance of the voice featuring all the familiar characters: Scrooge, the Cratchits, Jacob Marley, the spirits of Christmas, and more.
Sippican Choral Society returns with Christmas cheer
MARION – The days are counting down for this year’s Sippican Choral Society Christmas Concert. For the concert, doors to the Wickenden Chapel on the Tabor Academy campus will open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The curtain will go up at 7 p.m. The concert is...
Holiday hits at the Mattapoisett Library
MATTAPOISETT – Get into the holiday spirit on Saturday, Dec. 10 at noon with a concert by Seaglass Theater Company, live in person at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. The concert will feature Patrice Tiedemann, soprano, Emily Harmon, mezzo soprano, Chris Hunter, tenor, Paul Soper, baritone, and Matthew Larson, piano, playing and singing your favorite holiday tunes. There will also be a special tribute to Irving Berlin.
Christmas carols, holiday market to be held by Mattapoisett Museum
The Mattapoisett Museum will host a number of events during the month of December to celebrate the holiday season. Each event is free, but the Mattapoisett Museum welcomes donations. The Museum is holding a Holiday Market every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 18 from 12 to 4 p.m. Different vendors...
Attend an organ concert with the Rochester Historical Society
ROCHESTER – There will be a holiday organ concert at the Rochester Historical Society Museum at 355 County Rd. on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The organ will be played by Bruce Gardzina, who is in his 50th year of organ playing. Gardzina is a big fan of Rochester’s...
‘Trees are my thing’: gardeners gave a name to Marion’s street trees
MARION — Equipped with hammers, nails, springs and metal plaques, members of the Marion Garden Group and Tree Committee went on a mission. They took to the streets of Marion Village on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the task of labeling the town’s “street trees,” many of which were planted by the Garden Group and Tree Committee in the past 25 years.
Discuss global topics with the Mattapoisett Woman’s Club
This year the Mattapoisett Woman's Club will again offer the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions program, which is America's largest discussion group on world and domestic affairs. It will meet on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks beginning on January 18, 2023 and ending on...
Winter art show and reception
The Bourne Wareham Art Association and The Wareham Free Public Library will host a a reception for the 13 artist show at the library meeting room from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. This is a free event that is open to all ages. The local talent...
Letters to Santa at the police station
The Wareham Police Association will be collecting letters for Santa in the police station located at 2515 Cranberry Highway. Letters can be dropped off in the mail box located in the lobby. The Wareham Police Association guarantees that the letter will be delivered to Santa by Saturday, Dec. 24. The...
Mary Elizabeth Kenney, 99
Mary Elizabeth (nee Moore, formerly Lindsley) Kenney, age 99, passed away peacefully, her family with her, on November 26, 2022. Mary was the devoted and beloved wife of fifty years to the late Horace S. Kenney, Jr. of Weston, Marion and Fall River, MA. She was the mother of Mary...
Patricia Sousa, 82
Patricia A. Sousa, 82, of Buzzards Bay, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Keystone Place in Buzzards Bay. She was the wife of Carl E. Sousa. Born in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Murphy) Murray. She graduated from Attleboro High School and received her master’s degree from Bridgewater State University. Mrs. Sousa was an elementary school teacher for Plymouth Public Schools for many years. She was a previous resident of Bourne and wintered in Florida for several years.
Police break up wild turkey fight
A brawl most fowl occurred at Dartmouth Police headquarters Sunday morning. According to a video posted to the department’s Facebook Page, Sgt. Scott Brooks had to break up a fight between two male wild turkeys. In the video, the two birds who were “ironically both named Tom” can be...
