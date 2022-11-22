MARION – As the holiday season launches, the Marion Art Center has events scheduled to get you into the spirit. Tickets are going fast for the Marion Art Center’s upcoming production of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol, adapted for radio from Charles Dickens’ novella by Anthony Palermo, directed by Rick Sherburne. Audience members will enjoy the storytelling nature of this production through performance of the voice featuring all the familiar characters: Scrooge, the Cratchits, Jacob Marley, the spirits of Christmas, and more.

