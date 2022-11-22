ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Kelly Rowland Defends Support Of Chris Brown At AMAs: ‘Everybody Deserves Grace’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJDBH_0jJp2DXa00
Image Credit: ABC

Kelly Rowland, 41, wants people to show “grace” to Chris Brown, 33, who she controversially stood by at the 2022 American Music Awards this past weekend. Kelly defended the “Forever” singer who won Favorite Male R&B Artist but was booed by the audience for his troubled past, including his physical assault on Rihanna. Kelly was asked about supporting Chris by a TMZ reporter who approached the former Destiny’s Child singer at her car in West Hollywood on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viiTl_0jJp2DXa00
Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards (Photo: ABC)

“I believe that grace is very real,” Kelly explained. “And we all need a dose of it. And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get. Even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.”

When the reporter asked if Chris should be “forgiven”, Kelly responded, “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing. Anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some kind of way. And grace is real. We are humans. And everybody deserves grace.”

Kelly was presenting the AMA that Chris won, when the audience reacted negatively to the R&B singer who wasn’t at the award show. “Excuse me. Chill out,” Kelly said to the rowdy audience, before she praised Chris. “I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music, and I want to tell him, thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award and bring it to you — I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.” Interestingly, Chris was supposed to perform at the AMAs with a Michael Jackson tribute, but it was canceled at the last minute. Before the show, he shared a video on Instagram that showed off his rehearsals, and he captioned it with: “U SERIOUS? WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Some fans haven’t forgiven Chris for physically assaulting Rihanna, 34, after the 2009 Grammy Awards. They were dating at the time and broke up after the attack, but they wound up briefly getting back together in 2012 and 2013 before calling it quits.

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim

Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report

Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death

On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Chris Brown Accuses AMAs Of Canceling His Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown is perplexed after the American Music Awards reportedly canceled his tribute performance to Michael Jackson without warning. Brown, 33, shared a 7-minute rehearsal video via Instagram of what appears to be his AMA rehearsal. In the clip, the “Fine China” artist and dancers worked on choreography for “Under The Influence,” which merges into the MJ tribute.
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
264K+
Followers
24K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy