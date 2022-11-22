Read full article on original website
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
wibqam.com
Local businesses prepare to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As we near Thanksgiving, several organizations around the area are preparing hundreds of free meals for those looking for a place to enjoy a holiday dinner. In Sullivan, Joe’s Italian Foods is preparing for its 17th year serving community members. They will be open from...
freedom929.com
START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER
(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
WANE-TV
Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
WHS pups are ‘all ears’ for Friendsgiving
As we all sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, let's take a moment to remember those under the table begging for scraps. Many of our favorite furry four-legged friends don't get to celebrate the holiday getting belly rubs and table scraps but you could change that.
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
MyWabashValley.com
First responders work around the clock on holidays
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
Robinson, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Robinson. The Oblong High School basketball team will have a game with Robinson High School on November 26, 2022, 06:30:00. The Newton High School basketball team will have a game with Robinson High School on November 26, 2022, 12:30:00.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
wamwamfm.com
ISP Saturation Patrol
Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
wevv.com
Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says
A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department. A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
14news.com
Update: Body found in Spencer Co. creek identified, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the person who was found dead in a Spencer County. Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Bret Fulks, was found on the side of the road in Eureka. Officials say he was deceased when they found him. They say...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
