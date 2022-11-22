Read full article on original website
WISN
No home for Thanksgiving; residents displaced after Tuesday's fire
MILWAUKEE — An arson investigation is underway as dozens of people are homeless for the holidays. Milwaukee police said someone set fire to an apartment building near 38th Street and Lisbon Avenue early Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross is providing emergency help for those residents at a shelter...
CBS 58
People displaced by suspected arson fire near 38th and Lisbon speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a suspect likely started a fire in an apartment building at 38th and Lisbon early Tuesday morning. The incident is being investigated as arson, but no one is currently in custody. People displaced by the fire just before Thanksgiving are now figuring out what...
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
CBS 58
Milwaukee apartment fire investigated as arson, 9 families displaced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say the fire that occurred near 38th and Lisbon Tuesday, Nov. 22 is now being investigated as arson. Police say a suspect intentionally started a unit in an apartment building on fire. No injuries were reported; however, nine families are displaced as a result...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
CBS 58
Shooting near Brady and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Brady and Van Buren. A 26-year-old male was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
CBS 58
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
CBS 58
Shooting near Pleasant and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 1:53 a.m. near Pleasant and Van Buren. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still looking into what...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Police said they know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is making a desperate plea to return a pair of stolen dogs. Jenna Hayes told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday night; 2 wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 21. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
International Business Times
4-year-old Boy Pulled From The Flames Of Burning Apartment Succumbs To Death
A 4-year-old boy rescued from a burning building by firefighters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died of his injuries. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene as the blaze raged inside a two-story apartment building near North 84th Street and Mill Road at around 3 p.m. Sunday. The child was found on the...
Wisconsin police looking for man who's date mysteriously dropped dead while at a bar
Police said Timothy Olsen has met women on dating apps, and, at least times, they ended up unconscious, in Racine, Mount Pleasant and South Milwaukee. They said a woman he was with in a bar in South Milwaukee fell unconscious and died.
CBS 58
MPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on N. 46th and W. Locust St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A homicide that reportedly took place early Tuesday, Nov. 22 is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. According to MPD, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a fatal gunshot injury at around 9:00 a.m. on N. 46th and W. Locust St. Officials do not yet know what circumstances...
CBS 58
MFD graduates 37 new firefighters ready to serve amid challenging environment
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night the Milwaukee Fire Department welcomed 37 new recruits into the ranks at a graduation ceremony attended by hundreds of family and friends. The graduates range in age from 20-48. Some of them are the first in their families to serve in the fire department,...
