ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

Mt. Vernon Band of Marauders to march in Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Kelsey Anderson
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkH2x_0jJp1lSn00

FORTVILLE— This Thanksgiving Hancock County will be represented in ABC’s Philadelphia Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Mt. Vernon Band of Marauders will be marching in the annual parade.

“The only parade we've been in is like the Fortville Winterfest, like local things but this is like a lot bigger so it's really exciting,” Nicole Burris said.

Seniors Nicole Burris and Ethan Woo said preparing for the new opportunity has been fun.

“This is kind of like refreshing to be honest it's really fun,” Burris said.

“The biggest difference is we don't have straight lines for parade you have to do turns and parade marching is also a lot more endurance,” Ethan Woo said.

The band learned two new songs and will march for about two hours, an opportunity Assistant Band Director Michael Ahearn said is once in a lifetime.

“I think back to when I was in high school, and I marched in the Macy's day parade and that was a really important experience for me and that's what made me want to become an educator. And so I just feel great seeing our students get this amazing opportunity to do something that most students wouldn't get to most students don't get this opportunity,” Ahearn said.

As for Burris and Woo, they’re excited for the memories they’ll make on the trip.

“There's a lot of events planned. We're gonna see Wicked and we're gonna eat Thanksgiving next to the Statue of Liberty which is pretty cool,” Woo said.

“I'm most excited to spend time with all my band friends because this is like a reward to us. Like, we've been putting in so much hard work over the marching band season and now we get to just spend time together and go on a vacation and like relax,” Burris said.

Comments / 1

Related
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Holiday Church Tour 2022

Explore architecture, history, preservation, and tradition at four historic Indianapolis churches decorated for the holidays. The Indiana Landmarks Center is giving you the opportunity to do just that. Kasey Zronek, Director of Volunteers and Heritage Experiences with Indiana Landmarks joined FOX59 this morning with more details about the self-guided tour.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townepost.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns With New Vendors

The 2022 Christkindlmarkt is happening now! Until Dec. 30th, the authentic German Christmas market is occurring in downtown Carmel between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. Named USA TODAY’s 2021 Best Holiday Market, the Christkindlmarkt is an event guests do not want to miss. With more than 1 million visitors...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
CICERO, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Downtown Christkindlmarkt opening in the Rathskeller Biergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — Get into the holiday spirit with a new German market downtown. Beginning Friday, the Athenaeum Foundation is bringing the inaugural Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt to the Rathskeller Biergarten. This market has been in the works for nearly four years and focuses on local businesses. "The Athenaeum Foundation has always...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving

Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton Town Center preparing for Black Friday shoppers

After two holiday shopping seasons of COVID-imposed mitigations, Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville, anticipates a strong turnout among shoppers eager to reconnect unencumbered with one of their favorite holiday traditions: scouring the mall in search for the best deals on their favorite brands. The popular mall is...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

463 animals are looking for a forever home this Thanksgiving

FISHERS — With more than 460 animals filling the Humane Society for Hamilton County, the shelter says it's in crisis mode. "They're in every office, they're in, you know, special areas in the building, they're everywhere, we can put them," Rebecca Stevens, President and CEO, said. "We're out of room and we have to make sure every morning that there's enough room overnight and then the next day for the new arrivals."
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy