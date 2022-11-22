Read full article on original website
Iowa ambulance full of sleeping bags, medical supplies going to Ukraine
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A donated Cedar Rapids ambulance full of sleeping bags and medical supplies will leave Monday for Ukraine, KCRG reported. Instead of using a reseller, Area Ambulance Service is donating an ambulance that was ready for retirement as part of an effort by an organization called U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.
Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rescue crews are digging through debris for survivors after a deadly earthquake hit Indonesia. Pitbull...
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers...
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
Early Morning Semi Crash Injures Driver
A semi crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo early Monday morning scattered a significant amount of debris and left the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near the San Marnan Drive exit. Police say the driver was traveling north and lost control of the semi on a curve. The driver hit a pylon that powers an electronic sign. The unidentified driver was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with minor injuries, but is expected to recover. The semi was carrying processed ground turkey in bags.
One injured in semi crash on Highway 218, ground turkey spilled on roadway
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Northbound Highway 218 was blocked this morning around Waterloo due to a crash. At approximately 4:10 am, Waterloo Police received reports of a semi-truck that had lost control and hit a barricade, heading northbound on Highway 218. The crash tore the trailer apart,...
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting gets new trial date
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has a new trial date scheduled. According to State law enforcement officials, on July 30th officers with the Cedar Rapids Police...
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
Vehicle strikes and kills man in Fayette County
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier. A Cedar Rapids domestic abuse survivor is worried about what might happen if her estranged husband was to get out of prison years earlier than the mandatory sentence he received. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor pleads not guilty; motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Cedar Rapids Police officially charged 53-year-old David Alan Huston several weeks...
‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”. “It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse...
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses
Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair. Waterloo Police are asking for help from the community as they investigate a deadly shooting. Trump organization could face fine of up to $1.6 million as trial nears end. Updated: 6 hours ago. The trial against two Trump Organization businesses is...
Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at police officers has trial moved to spring
The Cedar Rapids man accused of firing at two CRPD officers during a traffic stop over the summer is getting is trial moved to the spring. Brandon Nelson was pulled over shortly before 4 am on July 30 on in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Officials say Nelson...
CF Man Allegedly Hit Dog Repeatedly With Shovel
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a dog with a shovel around a dozen times last winter, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A warrant was issued for 19 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen back on February 24th after his girlfriend’s neighbor heard a dog yelp and a thumping sound before looking up to allegedly see McDaniel-Jensen hit the dog with a shovel around 12 times. McDaniel-Jensen remained at large until Wednesday when he was involved in a disturbance in the same location as the alleged dog abuse happened. He ran from police but was captured. He has been charged with Animal Neglect, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Interference. McDaniel-Jensen was familiar with police after being arrested in December for harassing employees at the Kwik Star on Nordic Drive on December 26th and is also awaiting trial for being found with a gun, marijuana, and a scale during a traffic stop last August.
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
