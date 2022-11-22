Sunny skies with pleasant highs Wednesday

Chilly temperatures are on tap for tonight, but overnight lows will only bottom out in the low to mid 30s. Heading into Wednesday, sunny skies will rule the day and afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s! Thanksgiving is looking fantastic — sun and clouds with temperatures again returning to the mid to upper 50s. A weak cold front will approach the area and shakes things up a little — bringing scattered showers on Friday. An area of low pressure will approach the area late Saturday into Sunday bringing more rain into the region.

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Clear, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light south wind.

Friday A chance of rain after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

