ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Martin Lewis explains what interest rate hikes mean for mortgage bills

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26B7dy_0jJp16YN00

Money expert Martin Lewis has explained what the recent rise in interest rates means for mortgage bills.

The Bank of England have increased the base rate used by the bank to charge other lenders when borrowing money to 3%.

In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Lewis looked to be lost for words when trying to advise viewers on what to do to be able to afford mortgage repayments.

This came after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed his mini-budget to which a number of banks and lenders such Virgin Money, Halifax and Santander began pulling deals over fears for the economy and rates are expected to rise further.

In a Twitter post, Mr Lewis explained: “For every £100,000 of mortgage, you’ll pay roughly £600 a year more for each 1 per cent [point] interest rate rise.

“Top fixes today are three per cent-ish more than a year ago (so £1,800 per £100,000).

“If UK rates rise to six per cent, as some predict mortgages [would] likely rise more than another three per cent again.

“But that assumes people will be accepted for the top fixes,” he continued in a separate Tweet.

“At those rates of interest though many more will likely fail the affordability checks - which means likely sticking with their own lenders ([possibly] costlier) fix or moving onto standard variable rates, which are even higher.”

Mr Lewis advised that for the vast majority of mortgage holders in the UK have a fixed-rate mortgage, so for most, nothing will change but remortgaging may become more expensive for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDhTx_0jJp16YN00

For those on a standard variable rate (SVR) or ‘discount’ mortgage, he said they are free to remortgage to a new deal at any time and it is worth checking if you can, as SVRs tend to be pricey.

For those on tracker mortgage, Mr Lewis advised them to check now to see if you can switch to a better deal but be aware of any penalties.

Later in his appearance on This Morning, Mr Lewis was left struggling for words after a viewer called up to ask for advice about mortgage repayments.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, I just, the situation now is bad and if those interest rates go up as it’s been discussed, and it is not certain that they will, but that is what the markets are predicting.

“If so then we are going to have millions of people in that [situation] and we are sitting on a mortgage ticking timebomb.”

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Motley Fool

With Interest Rates Rising, These Are the Top 7 CD Rates of November 2022

The average CD rate has increased 500% in the past year. The current 12-month CD rate is 0.71%, an increase of 500% from last year. Some banks are offering these CDs with rates as high as 4%. High-yield saving accounts are as high as 3.83% and I bonds are returning...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Business Insider

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
The Independent

The Independent

934K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy