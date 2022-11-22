ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kejM6_0jJp121T00

Salem Al Dawsari’s stunner sealed an extraordinary Saudi Arabia comeback win against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a breathless clash that ranks among the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

La Albiceleste kicked off their quest for glory in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium, where many had predicted their star skipper could be lifting the trophy aloft on December 18.

But Messi and Co got their World Cup off to a nightmare start as Saudi Arabia recorded the greatest win in their history as Saleh Al Shehri and Al Dawsari’s brilliant quickfire double secured a remarkable 2-1 triumph.

The Gulf state had won only three of their previous 16 matches on the world stage and looked set for another defeat when Messi scored a 10th minute penalty.

The 35-year-old became only the fifth player to score at a four World Cups, but this was not his or Argentina’s day as their 36-match unbeaten run came to a crashing end.

Lionel Scaloni’s men saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside and a pair of Saudi screamers turned the game on its head within eight minutes of the second half getting under way.

Al Shehri scored a fine low strike with the first shot of the game by Herve Renard’s side, who went ahead when Al Dawsari produced the kind of goal Messi would be proud of.

Saudi Arabia – cheered by their raucous support – dug deep from that point, throwing themselves in front of everything and goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais proved an inspired last line as they saw out an unforgettable victory.

The 88,012 inside the Lusail Stadium made an incredible din from outset as the well-supported Argentinians faced a Saudi side backed by hordes that only had to hop across the border.

They did so more in hope more than expectation and their mood was soon dampened by Messi – an ambassador for Saudi tourism.

Messi saw an early snap-shot saved by Al Owais and then beat the goalkeeper in the 10th minute after Saud Abdulhamid was adjudged to have held Leandro Paredes in the box.

The Paris St Germain star stepped up and dispatched the penalty, coolly sending the ball left as Al Owais went the other way.

Messi beat the Saudi goalkeeper again in the 22nd minute when opening his body and slotting home, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

Lautaro Martinez was denied two of his own for the same reason. The first was a delightful clipped effort from Alejandro Gomez’s through-ball, the next for straying offside before skilfully beating Al Owais.

Saudi Arabia did not muster so much as a shot in the first half but just three minutes into the second period they stunned Argentina.

Messi was dispossessed and they quickly put Al Shehri through with a hopeful ball that ended with him taking a touch away from Cristian Romero and hitting a left-footed shot across Emiliano Martinez.

The large Saudi contingent went wild and the volume went up several notches in the 53rd minute.

Argentina looked to have escaped danger when blocking a shot and seeing Al Dawsari head out towards the edge of the box, only to turn, jink away from danger and find the top-right corner with a beautiful strike.

It was an incredible moment that brought a deafening, guttural roar – as did every tackle that followed, and the excellent Al Owais reaction save that denied Nicolas Tagliafico directing home.

The Saudi goalkeeper then kept out Angel Di Maria, raced off his line to clear up and then thwarted Messi in an inspired display as his team-mates gave everything they had to frustrate Argentina.

Abdulelah Al Amri produced a goal-line clearance unaware offside would be called in stoppage time, which was extended when Al Owais clattered team-mate Hatan Bahbri when clearing the ball.

The man of the match saved a Julian Alvarez header before the final whistle went, sparking wild celebrations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Narcity

Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son

Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina reverberates beyond World Cup

As the Saudi Arabian squad came through the Lusail Stadium mixed zone – these relative unknowns who had produced something reverberating around the planet – they all had the same line to the waiting media.“It’s just three points.”It’s been an attitude drilled into them by Herve Renard, and probably what is necessary to pull off a result like that. After the game, the accomplished coach told them to celebrate for 20 minutes “and that’s all”.It is, however, so much more than one win or three points. It is one of the biggest sensations in World Cup history and maybe...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
The Independent

The Independent

934K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy