ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The rise of ‘adventures on our doorstep’

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfZ5N_0jJp118k00

In The Independent’s travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for.

The word “adventure” usually conjures up an image of far-flung landscapes. Trekking through wild South American valleys; boating through Amazon rainforest; or scaling peaks in Nepal. Binoculars, backpacks and mozzie bites optional. But it’s possible that since the events of 2020-21 - when our horizons shrunk around us practically overnight, and took the best part of two years to widen once more - our definition of an adventure has changed.

Adventure as a nearby opportunity piqued my interest recently when G Adventures sent me details of its new “On the doorstep” range of active, intrepid trips. Characterised by the traditionally long-haul specialist’s love of hiking, biking and kayaking, these trips switch the setting to showcase neighbours we know and love: Italy, Croatia, the Canary Islands. They’re rugged and ambitious, in genuinely wild and craggy-feeling settings, but all a short train, plane or ferry from the UK. Moreover, many are doable in four or six days, rather than demanding multiple weeks.

Managing director Brian Young says the new range is partly in response to traveller demand for cost-effective trips, and partly down to a surge of bucket-list aims and challenges dreamt up by Brits during pandemic months cosseted at home. “It’s all about seeing a different side to these ‘holiday’ places: Tenerife, Corfu, Madeira,” he tells me.

Since 2020-21, our definition of an adventure has changed

While the likes of Japan, Samoa and Taiwan have recently ditched their remaining tourist restrictions, travel companies have seen more interest in nearby shores than journeys across the globe. For G’s UK audience, “Europe would have ranked about 15th/16th on our destinations before the pandemic,” says Young. “Coming through the other side, it’s now more like sixth or seventh.” Pre-2020, he says, Europe was mainly a focus for its US customers, not its UK fans. But the tables have turned.

The abundance of short-haul flights into places such as Italy and Morocco makes an adventure there a more affordable reality in cost-conscious times, he adds. But G is also hoping to reinvent a few European spots that had gone off the boil in recent years. “Madeira is known for older customers but has incredible hiking,” he says. “Same with the Canary Islands - we take clients and hike through the north, away from the main resort areas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmKgj_0jJp118k00

“People don’t necessarily think of Morocco,” he adds. “Yet four or five hours’ flight away, you can climb Mount Toubkal, visit waterfalls, meet local families and make bread with them.”

Tour-booking platform Much Better Adventures has supported close-by adventures since its launch in 2016. Prominent on its main tours page are kayaking-and-camping expeditions through Norway; Mont Blanc treks in Switzerland; Montenegro and Spain hiking itineraries; and intrepid ways to see Scotland, including canoeing, wild camping and climbing.

The start-up champions “epic weekends” and smart adventure tours, which pack a lot into a short time frame. “The original idea was that you’d leave your desk on Friday and have a real adventure over a handful of days,” co-founder Sam Bruce tells me. And this territory was ripe for rediscovery in late 2021, once Brits could travel again. “Our rebound started a bit sooner than others. While companies specialising in longer-haul adventure struggled to bounce back, we’re at over 100 per cent growth from 2019,” says Bruce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FR15s_0jJp118k00

In recent years, MBA’s customers’ tastes have shifted from extended weekends to more in-depth stays in their top destinations, Norway and Morocco. “The predominant feedback was that they wanted to stay longer,” says Bruce. “You know, we’re getting out into these amazing places and people felt like there was more to see.” These days Spain’s national parks and rural swathes, Italy and Switzerland are all popular with customers. Turkey and Egypt, he tells me, are the two places most typed into their website’s search bar.

The original idea was that you’d leave your desk on Friday and have a real adventure over a handful of days

Sam Bruce, Much Better Adventures

In terms of what’s next, MBA is about to launch 25 new destinations; “60 per cent of those are in Europe,” says Sam. It’s unveiling a new tour a week, with a week-long “peaks challenge” in the Balkans and a cross-island Madeira hike among the line-up. That many of these destinations are reachable by train, as well as by flying, is an added sustainable incentive, he says.

And these are far from the only two operators delving into the intrepid possibilities of the UK, continental Europe and the Mediterranean. Self-guided walking and cycling specialist Macs Adventure points me towards the Fife Coastal Path, a trail from Edinburgh to St Andrews, as a popular choice for 2023, as well as Spain’s 66km Camino Lebaniego pilgrimage route, with a spokesperson telling me sales for the latter are nearly up nearly 20 per cent in 2022 versus 2019 . Meanwhile, escorted tour experts Titan Travel ’s top destinations for active customers include Croatia and Slovenia, alongside the likes of Costa Rica and India.

In a way, says Brian Young, it’s not so much that people are feeling timid about embarking on adventures an ultra-long-haul flight away; but more that they’re choosing to be more active, adventurous and experiential in nearby countries, ones where they might formerly have gone for a beach holiday or city break.

This kind of trip is also helping combat overtourism, points out Sam Bruce, taking groups out of peak summer seasons and directing them well off the beaten track in countries such as Spain and Italy. “We need to be kind to places throughout the year. We’re trying to extend the season as much as we can, going to places that are lesser visited or are still developing for tourism. So few people know about the Picos de Europa in northern Spain, or areas of Italy where they’re reintroducing native species of wolf.”

So could a trek in Spain, a kayak through Albania or bear-spotting in Romania be part of your 2023 bucket list? We’re certainly browsing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA

Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
The Independent

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed...
The Independent

Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain

The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
The Independent

Spain sizzle and Argentina caught offside: World Cup stats so far

The second round of World Cup 2022 group fixtures kicks off today, with Wales opening proceedings against Iran before England take on the United States this evening.Here, the PA news agency picks out some key statistics from the first set of games and looks ahead to the upcoming matches.Group AQatar v Senegal and Netherlands v Ecuador, Friday 1pm and 4pmQatar must beat Senegal to maintain any realistic hopes of qualification, but their lack of squad depth was exposed against Ecuador. Despite trailing 2-0 for most of the game, the hosts were the only side to make just two of five...
The Independent

England booed off after USA draw in latest underwhelming World Cup display

A performance as unconvincing as the decision to light up the Wembley arch in the rainbow colours.England’s chances of winning this World Cup right now look as far away as this supposed protest against Qatar’s laws and attitude to LGBTQ+. Such present concerns also had historical echoes. England still haven’t beaten USA in a World Cup match. Much more relevantly, they for long periods looked an inferior team in this dismal 0-0 draw. They had fewer chances and much less impetus and energy.It means that, far from going and lifting this trophy, England must currently be much more concerned...
The Independent

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six

All 32 teams have now made their debuts at the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the tournament’s sixth day draws to a close.Wales were deflated with a 2-0 loss to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, leaving them winless ahead of their match against England next week.Elsewhere in Group B, the Three Lions failed to score against the USA, dampening their dreams of security a victory over the Americans for the first time at a World Cup.In Group A, Senegal secured a 3-1 win over the host nation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash
The Independent

England serve World Cup reminder that Southgate-ball can be a tortuous watch

England stuck with the same XI in the same 4-3-3 shape which ripped through Iran four days earlier, but this was a completely different gameplan by Gareth Southgate, who came to the Al-Bayt Stadium clearly wary of USA’s press. England tried to nullify by doing nothing at all: their most common passing combination was John Stones to Harry Maguire, and their second-most common passing combination was Maguire to Stones. If Southgate took the handbrake off against Iran, he pulled it up again for the USA, then left the car in the garage, locked the door and dropped the keys...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
The Independent

England booed after goalless United States draw puts World Cup progress on hold

Boos greeted the final whistle as England blew their chance to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase with a match to spare in a turgid 0-0 draw with the United States.Monday’s 6-2 thumping of Iran represented their best start to a major tournament, but Friday’s loose and lacklustre performance brought Gareth Southgate’s side back down to earth.The US maintained their unbeaten record against England on the world stage and went close to winning Friday’s Group B clash in Al Khor, where Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in an ultimately scoreless encounter.Progress to the last 16 remains in England’s hands,...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe

Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
The Independent

What do Wales need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?

Wales suffered a crushing loss to Iran and now look poised to miss out on a place in the last 16 at the World Cup.All hope is not lost though for Robert Page’s side, who face England in the final game.Gareth Southgate’s side are poised to advance, despite being held by the USA, and they currently lead Group B on four points. Wales must therefore leapfrog Iran, on three points, and the USA, third on two points, or face an early trip home.Here are the permutations for Wales to advance to the last 16 and finish top:What do England...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
The Independent

The Saw Doctors celebrate 30 years of touring UK on ’emotional’ night in London

Renowned Irish band The Saw Doctors have celebrated 30 years of touring the UK with a “special” and “emotional” night in London in front of a sell-out crowd.A pocket of the capital turned green for the evening as the band returned to play there for the first time in five years.The Saw Doctors were welcomed to the stage of a packed Brixton Academy by their legion of loyal fans, who had earlier enjoyed a performance by Irish singer Damien Dempsey.On a night when England fans were watching their team take on the US in the World Cup, much of London’s...
The Independent

Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has defended an apparent attempt to change the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.Northern Ireland’s executive and assembly has been blocked from forming by the DUP in protest against the protocol, though Mr Poots has said he supports the bill.The Financial Times reported Mr Poots, while serving as agriculture minister, wrote to then UK environment secretary George Eustice in July 2021 to say it was “unacceptable” farmers in Northern Ireland would be forced to accept the same agricultural subsidy regime as the rest of the UK.He argued that “in so far as agriculture is...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
The Independent

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 19-25, 2022

Nov. 19-25, 2022From the excitement and passion of cheering fans of global soccer teams to Iranian women protesting over Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died while in police custody in Iran, demonstrating in the stadium at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar; to damaged shops in Duzce, Turkey, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit; to the continuing devastation of the Russia-Ukraine war, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.Follow...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Frustration for England fans in Qatar after World Cup draw with United States

Fans in Qatar were left frustrated but hopeful after England laboured to a 0-0 draw with the United States in their second World Cup 2022 game.The Three Lions could have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against a hard-working US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.The stalemate came after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar.They did not follow Germany’s lead by making an on-pitch protest against Fifa before their World Cup...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate questions idea England were ‘booed off’ after dire World Cup draw with USA

Gareth Southgate has questioned whether England were “booed off” after their uninspiring 0-0 draw with USA at the Qatar World Cup.England struggled to replicate the fluency of their 6-2 victory over Iran just a few days earlier and were outplayed for large parts of the match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The point saw Southgate’s side to the verge of the knockout rounds with a final group match against Wales to come on Tuesday and a bumper goal difference to fall back on should things go wrong against their UK neighbours. And Southgate rejected the notion that fans were booing...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy