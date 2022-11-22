ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez says childhood bullying about being feminine didn’t affect her: ‘The exact thing I wanted to hear’

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqNOd_0jJp0yen00

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has opened up about coming out as a transgender woman to her parents and being bullied for being feminine as a child.

The actor and singer said taunts from bullies at school never phased her as a child as they reaffirmed how she felt at the time.

Rodriguez discussed feeling a “divine feminine presence” inside herself at age seven in a new appearance on Meghan Markle ’s podcast, Archetypes .

The Loot star said she was “extremely feminine”, and that she would regularly be bullied for this in the early years of her school life.

“But it never affected me,” Rodriguez explained. “The bullying was the exact thing I wanted to hear; it was exactly who I’d been.

“I think it would make the bullies upset that I didn’t fall or give into it. I didn’t take the bait because it was exactly what I was when the bullies were saying: ‘Why do you sound or why do you look like a girl?’

“I would say: ‘Oh OK, that’s because I feel like one’.

Rodriguez also shared that she felt terrified when she came out to her parents at age 14 out of fear they might “discard” her despite their strong relationship.

“Even though I knew my mother loved me to the moon and back, my dad loved me to the moon and back, there was always this tension and this scariness of ‘what if?’” Rodrizuez recalled.

She said she cried whilst telling them, but they barely reacted.

“They were like ‘oh, OK’. I was crying so much but they were filled with love, and they cloaked me instead of letting me stay out in the cold,” Rodriguez said.

“They put a cloak around me and made sure I was warm. That just instilled even more strength in me.”

The “Something to Say” singer said her parent’s acceptance had further affirmed her own feelings about her identity.

“After I got the right of passage from my mother and my dad, there was nothing that could stop me. Until this day, there’s no one that can really deter me from my goal, my passion or from who I am.”

Comments / 24

Ms.Nair
2d ago

lol thats a new one; people being bullied just cause they're female or male....9 out of 10 times people are bullied for their looks, body/weight, what clothes they wear, or sexual orientation...🙄😂

Reply(2)
16
Aneco
2d ago

how tormented these female was?…. keeps complaining …. it’s getting old…. now it is time to be grateful for a change

Reply(3)
11
Diana Lyn
2d ago

but of course instead of putting a picture of the person (Michaela), whose story this is, they have to use mm once again just because it was said on that podcast. talk about yet another dismissal of Michaela. it's her life story, her experiences, show her!

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Gloria Estefan Says Her Daughter Was “Very Anxious” Coming Out As Gay

Gloria Estefan has many titles to her name, from being one of the best-selling music artists of all time to becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But on top of all that, she is also a mother of two, to daughter Emily and son Nayib. Estefan had to exercise her mom muscles during a very important time in Emily’s life, when she was coming out a few years ago as gay.
The Independent

The Independent

934K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy