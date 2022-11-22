ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England left to reflect on record ODI defeat against Australia

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lia8K_0jJp0u7t00

England were left to reflect on their heaviest ODI defeat in terms of runs as Australia claimed a 3-0 series clean sweep of the double world champions in Melbourne.

The timing of this series so soon after England’s T20 World Cup triumph was labelled “horrible” by Moeen Ali and the significance or lack thereof of this dead rubber was amplified by a sparsely-populated MCG.

At a ground that has a 100,000-capacity, only 10,406 fans turned up, setting a new record low at the venue for a men’s ODI involving Australia, who nevertheless gave those who attended reason for cheer.

On a cold, gloomy day, Travis Head thumped 152 off 130 balls and David Warner 106 off 102 deliveries in a boundary-heavy 269-run opening stand in 38.1 overs, underpinning Australia’s 355 for five.

Set an adjusted Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target of 364 after rain reduced the third and final ODI to 48 overs per side, England capitulated to 142 all out in 31.4 overs to lose by a record 221 runs.

There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display, with the tourists seeming lethargic after a hectic past couple of months for many in the squad, and Jos Buttler acknowledged they were subpar.

“We tried our best but we fell a long way short – Australia played really well,” said Buttler at the presentation ceremony on a ground where England won the T20 World Cup nine days earlier.

“But there’s lots to be proud of, you don’t need long memories to remember the scenes here last week.”

England were on 57 for one in the 13th over but the downfall of Jason Roy, who top-scored with 33 off 48 balls, saw the tourists lurch to 95 for seven, ultimately ending any hope of overhauling the target.

Adam Zampa took four for 31 in 5.4 overs while there were two wickets apiece for Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott and one each for Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Marsh, who earlier made a cameo of 30 off 16 balls.

He was given licence to tee off after the efforts of Head and Warner – who recorded his first three-figure score in any international format since January 2020 as he went past 6,000 ODI runs.

Both openers were removed within four balls of each other by Olly Stone, who came back from leaking 65 in his first seven overs to finish with a creditable four for 85.

“I didn’t start great, a few pies in there which wasn’t ideal and didn’t set the tone,” said the fast bowler. “When you’re off at this level you get punished and it makes you learn quickly.

“I thought it was nice the way I came back and I enjoy bowling in those high-pressure situations at the end, it was nice to pick up four wickets and claw it back.”

Stone admitted it would be “wonderful” to be selected for England’s defence of their 50-over World Cup in India next year after his second ODI appearance in four years – he played in the series opener too.

But Stone, whose career progression has been disrupted by several injuries, believes he has gained some insight after a tricky few days for England.

“It’s a big learning curve for me,” he added. “It’s frustrating because I want to do as well as I can but it’s definitely something that I can learn from and hopefully take forward.

“The series hasn’t gone the way we’d like it to and the boys obviously attacked it as hard as we could but it wasn’t quite good enough.”

Australia captain Cummins was thrilled his side finished the series with a flourish.

“It’s been fantastic, all three games,” he said. “Everything has really clicked, the bowlers have all wanted to bowl and the batters have been fantastic.

“It’s good to finish it off here, that’s just about the best ODI I’ve been a part of.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

USA fans infuriating rival teams at World Cup with chant that calls football ‘soccer’

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: History for Ronaldo as Richarlison scores stunner

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his own piece of World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana in their first Group H game, before pre-tournament favourites Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 with a brace for Richarlison.Uruguay and South Korea had earlier played out a tepid goalless draw, but Switzerland got their campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Cameroon.England captain Harry Kane looks set to be fit for Friday’s showdown against the United States and Wales fine-tuned preparations for their game against Iran.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Ronaldo revels in the spotlightJust two days after severing...
BBC

England v South Africa: Tommy Freeman comes in on the wing as hosts make changes

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Northampton's Tommy Freeman takes Jack Nowell's place on the wing in one of four changes for England's match against South...
The Independent

England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 early team news, starting 11 and latest build-up

England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the...
The Independent

England feared red card and ‘unlimited liability’ for wearing OneLove armband at World Cup

England and six other federations feared that their captains could have been issued a red card, and that there was essentially “unlimited liability”, had they worn the OneLove armband in their opening World Cup matches.There wouldn’t even have been the prospect of an iconic photo, as any sanction would have been administered before the teams set out onto the pitch. It was for this reason that the federations were keen to take the decision out of the players’ hands, and not put them under any pressure.The relatively small gesture of the armbands - a protest against Qatar’s laws and...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England.Gareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Wales...
The Independent

Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash

England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: England won’t be rushed into matching Germany protest at Qatar World Cup

Gareth Southgate has not ruled out his England team making a gesture to highlight human rights concerns at the Qatar World Cup but says they will not be pressured into doing so.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, while the Australia squad released a video highlighting issues in the host country.Seven European nations competing at the World Cup – including Germany, England and Wales – planned to wear OneLove anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament, but were dissuaded from doing so following the threat of sporting sanctions from...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate admits it would be brave to leave Harry Kane out against USA

Gareth Southgate admits he would have to be a brave man to leave Harry Kane out of his team to face the United States after the England captain trained following an injury scare.Kane underwent a scan on his foot after a heavy challenge during England’s opening World Cup win over Iran on Monday.He played on for 25 minutes before being replaced by Callum Wilson but then had precautionary scans after leaving the stadium with light bandaging on his foot.Fully focused on Friday's game 👊#threelions pic.twitter.com/PWh9ZSJ46d— England (@England) November 24, 2022The Tottenham striker trained at England’s Al Wakrah training base on...
The Independent

FA asks Fifa for clarity over World Cup penalty inconsistencies

Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association has handed a report to Fifa to seek clarity over perceived penalty inconsistencies at the World Cup.England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.Fifa referees committee chairman...
The Independent

Harry Kane could have faced sterner sanctions for wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

England captain Harry Kane could have faced sterner sanctions than being booked for wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband in their World Cup opener against Iran as manager Gareth Southgate said the team remain committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.Southgate has not ruled out his England team making a gesture to highlight human rights concerns in Qatar, as other nations have, but says they will not be pressured into doing so.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, while the Australia squad released a video highlighting issues in the host...
The Independent

Neymar left in tears with ankle injury in Brazil World Cup win

Neymar was left in tears on the Brazil bench with an apparent ankle injury suffered in the win over Serbia at the World Cup.The PSG star appeared to pick up the injury when tackled during a counter-attack in the second-half of the 2-0 win at the Lusail Stadium.He continued to play on before being removed in the 79th minute before having ice taped to his ankle and was visibly distraught as team staff worked on him.Asked why he had not made the decision earlier, coach Tite said: “I didn’t see Neymar was injured. The capacity he has to overcome it,...
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate to deploy unchanged England lineup to face United States

Gareth Southgate has adopted the trusted mentality of “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” as he will make no changes to his starting lineup tomorrow after the Three Lions saw out a triumphant 6-2 on Monday to kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran.
The Independent

The Independent

934K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy