Meghan still called ‘Flower’ by mother Doria Ragland

By Catherine Wylie
 2 days ago

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her mother still calls her “Flower”.

Meghan was in conversation with actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez on her Spotify podcast when the pair discussed nicknames.

Tuesday’s episode, which also features Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell , is the penultimate in the Archetypes series.

Introducing the podcast, the duchess said: “And today we’re talking about living outside of the box – the box that we’ve talked about all season on this podcast, the different boxes that we try to get pushed inside of.

“What is it like when you live beyond those lines? When you colour outside of them, freely expressing our identities, and embracing the nuances that make us quite simply a human being.”

The episode, entitled “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being”, begins with Meghan making a surprise visit to the Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles , where she was a pupil from the age of 12 until 17.

She said those are “really formative years”, adding: “They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was… it was palpable.

“I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped in to some of the young ladies in volleyball practice.”

Later, in her chat with Pose star Rodriguez, Meghan revealed that her mother, Doria Ragland , still refers to her by a nickname.

“My mom still calls me Flower ,” she said, adding: “I’ll be a 41-year-old Flower. That’s fine.”

During the episode, Meghan described the characters in Sex And The City – Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte – as “iconic”.

She said Bushnell’s writing “still holds up today”, adding: “It still feels boundless today. And in her recent novel and one woman show Is There Still Sex In The City? she continues to peel back the layers of what women can be in all stages of life.”

Bushnell told Meghan she did not make “a tonne of money” from Sex And The City, and, when the duchess asked her how that makes her feel, she replied: “Angry.”

Bushnell added: “That’s one of the realities. The fact of the matter is, you know, I’m fine, I’m OK, I’m doing OK, so I just keep working.”

During the podcast Meghan referred to a piece of art she has in her sitting room.

“It’s not fancy. It’s kind of this rectangle shape, almost plaque-like. And it just says a few words very simply across it – ‘Human kind be both’,” she said.

The duchess said her “dear friend” Genevieve gave her the artwork a couple of years ago, adding: “When I walk past it, it just always makes me smile, of course because I love her and our friendship and it reminds me of her.

“We’ve been super close since we were about 17. But also because it’s true. Human kind be both.”

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
Popculture

Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Following Wife Meghan Markle’s Footsteps? Spare Cover Is Giving Hollywood Vibes, Royal Commentator Says

Prince Harry is seemingly following his wife Meghan Markle's example, according to some royal commentators. One noticed that the cover of his upcoming memoir, Spare, is Markle's Variety cover because it was giving "Hollywood vibes." Prince Harry Giving' Hollywood Vibes' In Spare Cover, Royal Commentator Says. Royal commentators, Rachel Burchfield...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Travis Barker hints he and Kourtney Kardashian will ‘probably eventually’ move to Tennessee

Travis Barker has suggested and he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday (20 November) showing the couple and their children staying in a cabin in the woods and rock climbing.He captioned the carousel: “Spent my birthday in Tennessee.”Under his post, the Poosh founder commented with cowboy and whisky cocktail emojis, adding: “Let’s move there.”Barker replied: “Yesssss.”A fan commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee, get out of Hollywood”, to which the rock musician responded: “Probably...
TENNESSEE STATE
