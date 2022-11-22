ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Slip in outstanding schools may reflect years-old fall in standards – Ofsted

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460bVX_0jJp0piG00

Ofsted’s chief has strongly rejected any notion the watchdog might seek to downgrade schools to prove the worth of its inspections as she suggested the recent slip in ratings may reflect a decline in standards “many years ago”.

Hundreds of schools have lost their top rank as the watchdog has commenced its reinspections of those previously rated outstanding, with ministers scrapping their exemption from regular checks.

In the last academic year, this involved conducting full, graded inspections of 370 schools, of which only 17% retained their outstanding rating.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman poured cold water on any suggestion the watchdog would push for schools to be downgraded to prove the value of its oversight.

Any suggestion from the top of Ofsted that there should be any kind of quota or sort of push on a particular kind of school would be met with absolute horror

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted

Asked how she would respond to a notion the slip in outstanding schools was not purely a result of inspections but a reflection of Ofsted’s own wishes, she told the Commons Education Committee inspectors guard their independence and impartiality “fiercely”.

“Any suggestion from the top of Ofsted that there should be any kind of quota or sort of push on a particular kind of school would be met with absolute horror,” she said.

“I can assure you that there is nothing of the kind. Each inspection is approached separately, as it should be.”

She said the “downward shift” in schools operating at an outstanding level may have happened some time ago.

“The ones we inspected last year in the main hadn’t been inspected for 13, 14, even 15 years – a great deal of time in which all of the staff, including the head, all of the governors are likely to have changed, sometimes a number of times,” she said.

“So, at one level there is no surprise that the profile doesn’t look extremely similar to what it did for those 300 schools all that time ago.

“It’s important to say that in many cases the downward shift … may have happened many years ago.”

Ms Spielman said Ofsted is “confident” it will meet its target of inspecting all schools by 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence

Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
The Independent

Schools using non-specialist teachers amid recruitment struggle

Schools struggling with teacher recruitment issues are having to use non-specialists for maths, physics and language lessons, a report has found.The National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) said the use of non-specialist teachers in schools struggling with recruitment could have a negative impact on learning for pupils.The research, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, found that the use of non-specialists was more prevalent in schools facing teacher supply challenges.The findings, from a  survey of senior leaders with responsibility for staffing in schools in England looking in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 academic years, found that in secondary schools where teacher recruitment was...
BBC

Yeadon: Under-threat primary school saved from closure

A primary school at risk of closing will now stay open after a successful campaign by parents and teachers. Queensway Primary, in Leeds, was earmarked for closure because of a low intake of students. However, the council said its consultation had "garnered the highest level of responses ever" in favour...
BBC

NI Education: Pre-school offering 'does not go far enough'

Offering all three and four year olds in Northern Ireland a year of pre-school does not go far enough to help working parents. That is according to a National Education Union (NEU) report comparing early years education in Denmark and Northern Ireland. The union also found the early years sector...
BBC

Ofsted downgrades hundreds of outstanding schools in England

Most of the outstanding schools in England inspected last year have been downgraded, according to a report from the schools watchdog. Some of them had not been looked at for 15 years and many would have experienced "significant change" such as new head teachers, Ofsted said. But the National Education...
BBC

Isle of Man pupils told to stay home during two-day teacher strike

Hundreds of Isle of Man pupils have been told to stay at home for two days next week during strikes planned by a teaching union. The first of three two-day walkouts by members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) begins on 30 November. Years 7...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC

Chichester: Care home resident, 84, returns to school for physics GCSE

An 84-year-old care home resident who failed his physics exam five times has returned to school after 66 years to fulfil a dream to complete his secondary education. Ernie Puffett has returned to class to take weekly physics lessons at Chichester College in West Sussex. He said he would be...
The Independent

Disadvantaged pupils fall further behind peers in reading and maths, study shows

Disadvantaged seven and eight year-old pupils were nine months behind their peers in reading skills and eight months behind in maths, according to new research into how the pandemic has affected the attainment gap.The gap has widened since before the pandemic and has remained at a similar level since spring 2021, research by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) and National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) said.Their research followed 6,000 pupils who were in reception and year one – aged four to six – in March 2020 until the spring term of 2022.On average, they found that pupils who were in...
BBC

Awaab Ishak: Councils put 'on notice' following toddler's mould death

Housing providers are being put "on notice" following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the government has said. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and all social housing providers saying they have to improve conditions. Awaab died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by...
BBC

Queensway Primary: Council 'should apologise' over school closure U-turn

Councillors have been urged to apologise for their handling of a primary school which has been saved from closure. The Conservative opposition leader on Leeds City Council said "mistakes" had caused unnecessary "anguish". Queensway Primary, in Yeadon, had been earmarked to be shut due to low student numbers but will...
BBC

Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association announces strike dates

A second Scottish teachers' union has confirmed dates for strike action in a drive for improved pay. Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) will walk out on either 7 or 8 December. A ballot of the union's 6,500 members saw 96% vote for strike action on a turnout...
tatler.com

Students tell how top public schools celebrate different ways of learning and thinking

Hatty Innes – I was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old. My parents were told by my primary school teachers that I would not be capable of attend- ing a mainstream school because of the extent of my learning difficulty. I am therefore proud to have studied at Brighton College and then the University of Cambridge. Throughout my time at Brighton, I felt the academic and pastoral support were second to none. Having a learning difficulty goes beyond having a uniform set of struggles: it often comes to the surface at unpredictable times and in all sorts of scenarios. The most useful support that can be offered to someone with a neurodiverse mind is to listen and be accommodating of their needs. This is much better than, for example, just dismissing a missed assignment as ‘laziness’. In all of my experiences at the college, I found the teachers to be patient, helpful and, above all, kind when I was overwhelmed or had a mental block. I never fell too far behind, and feel that I made the most of my time at school. Having excel- lent support systems in place helped me discover new ways of approaching my studies and learning to work with my ADHD. Brighton College is a place where people with differences, neuro- logical or otherwise, are embraced and accepted, not excluded. This school was the best choice for me: it helped me realise that neurodiversity is not an impediment.
The Independent

NHS has ‘foot on the gas’ in effort to meet key cancer target, MPs told

The NHS has a “job to do” to meet a key cancer target by March but has its “foot on the gas”, a health boss has said.In February, NHS England said the number of people waiting more than 62 days from an urgent cancer referral to starting treatment should go back to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023.At present, just 61.7% of people (the average for 2022/23 so far) get cancer treatment within 62 days, compared with 77.2% before the pandemic.Our evidence session on cancer services is just starting. Join us here: https://t.co/PmWL67Hvka https://t.co/rNUU1FxTV6— Health and Social Care Committee (@CommonsHealth) November 23, 2022Dame Cally Palmer,...
The Independent

Rise in children as young as 11 needing NHS mental health help

There has been a dramatic rise in the number of children as young as 11 needing help from NHS mental health services, new figures show.Data from NHS Digital for England shows a rise in the number of youngsters needing support and accessing treatment, with almost one in four 16-year-old girls requiring help.Across all age groups, there has been a rise in the numbers of people in contact with NHS mental health services, with almost a fifth more people needing support compared with three years ago.A breakdown of the data shows a 29% rise in 2021/22 in number of under-18s in...
BBC

Derbyshire: Woman's family to get payout for care home failures

A Derbyshire council and an NHS trust have been told to pay compensation to a family after failing their dying mother in her final months. A watchdog found mistakes at a care home caused "worry and avoidable distress" to her family. The woman "did not receive the service she paid...
The Independent

The Independent

934K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy