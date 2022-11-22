ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois driver’s licenses expirations extension ending

By Danny Connolly
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7IcA_0jJp0dMm00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding people that the original extension of expiring identification is coming up really quick.

IDPH warns of spread of seasonal viruses ahead of holidays

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary White postponed the deadline of renewing driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits expiring in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to December 1, 2022. CDLs and Commercial Learner Permits are excluded from the extension.

Because of the high volume of licenses due, the Secretary of State has been recommending Illinois residents renew their licenses online, and contacting them by mail.

If going in-person, White also recommends making an appointment on the Secretary of State’s website at several locations before.

St. John’s Children’s Hospital unveils Santa’s Workshop

You can visit this site to see if your Illinois license needs to be renewed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois State Police update Clear and Present Danger Rules for Firearms Restraining Order

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is increasing public safety by providing updates to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The updated rule, which allows for broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports, was proposed in the wake of the July 4, 2022 shooting in Highland Park. Clear and Present Danger reporting is a mechanism upon which authorities may revoke or deny a FOID for an individual who poses a serious threat. Prior to July, rules required a subject’s clear and present danger had to be “impending,” or “imminent.” The new rule defines Clear and Present Danger as simply requiring “physical or verbal behavior, such as violent, suicidal, or assaultive threats, actions, or other behavior.” Another tool is the Firearms Restraining Order, which allows law enforcement officers and family members to obtain a court order restricting an individual who is at risk of harming themselves or others from access to firearms, while respecting the individual’s constitutional rights and providing a procedure for challenging the Order.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy