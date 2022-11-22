ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Titans' Dylan Cole was mic'd up in Week 11

By Ryan Sikes
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole was mic’d up for the Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers, a game in which he tallied six tackles.

It was the fourth game this year that Cole accumulated at least six tackles in a game. He continues to be a force on special teams and delivered one of his customary jarring hits on Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.

He also recovered a blocked extra point on the final play of the first quarter.

From the get-go, Cole hilariously joined in on Packer fans’ booing, and later Jeffery Simmons’ sack celebration after the Titans superstar sacked Aaron Rodgers.

Check out the sights and sounds of Week 11 from Cole’s perspective.

