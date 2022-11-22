Read full article on original website
K-State Discusses Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Weekly Press Conference
Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 15 Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named a semifinalist for a second award this week, as the Round Rock, Texas native is one of 16 players still in the running for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. It is the third-straight season that...
Blue Jays receive Centennial League soccer recognition
Two members of the Junction City Blue Jay soccer program have received second team All Centennial League recognition. They are Zane Khoury and Kai Walsh. John Noveroske, Jayson Harris and Nate Platt received honorable mention.
Puttin' on the Glitz is scheduled in Junction City
Dec. 10 will be the date for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation's Puttin' on the Glitz fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. Cost to attend will be $110 per seat or $800 per table. Activities will range from a prime rib buffet, pasta bar and salad station, to DJ Jonathon...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Learned About Fresh Start
Karren Kilpatrick was the guest speaker at the JC Breakfast Optimist Club Celebration of Optimist gathering on November 23. She is a graduate of Junction City High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Washburn University in Topeka. Karren served four years in the United States Army in communication.
Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
1st Infantry Division leaders, Moran will serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers
Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, deputy commanding general of the 1st Inf. Div. and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will help serve a Thanksgiving holiday meal to Soldiers on Wednesday at the Cantigny Warrior Restaurant, Fort Riley. Officers and senior noncommissioned officers will serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and their families from...
Bird flu having an impact on the cost of your holiday meals
MANHATTAN, Kan – Inflation has increased 13% in the last year, so it is no shock to shoppers that groceries have become more expensive. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said that the outbreak of avian influenza in the U.S. also is partly responsible for increased holiday food costs.
Soldiers help put up downtown holiday decorations in Junction City
Holiday lights were put up in downtown Junction City this week with the help of a group of Fort Riley Soldiers, said Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division. The Soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. "Volunteered and they helped me to take down all the Veterans banners and then they turned around and helped to hang up all the greenery that goes around the light poles downtown."
New traffic safety enforcement campaign is under way
This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansas. Now through Monday, Nov 27, The Junction City Police Department said that they will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *THANKSGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws...
Community Thanksgiving dinner tradition continues in Junction City
There will be a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City on Thursday. According to the coordinator, Margaret Kilpatrick, there will be meal pick up in the alley adjacent to the church at 113 W. 5th Street for those who pre-ordered a meal or dine-in eating will be available. Pick up will be from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. and dine-in from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
Geary County Commissioners get quarterly economic development report
JMCI, the effort to help Fort Riley Soldiers transitioning out of the Army into good-paying civilian jobs continues in Junction City. Mickey Fornaro-Dean, Economic Development Director for the Chamber of Commerce told county commissioners Monday about a pivot to talk to smaller firms. "We're getting those firms very interested. So we're engaging more, we're getting firms that want to come here, that want to meet with our Soldiers."
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Geary County Emergency Management puts burning ban in effect
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that outdoor burning will not be allowed in the county on Wednesday due to the wind in the forecast.
House of Ruth thanks supporters of winter coat drive
House of Ruth's 2nd Annual 2022 Winter Coat Drive for Kids is complete. They would like to thank the people of Junction City, all of The JC Community Partners, The New Church of The Living God, Normandy Chapel, the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City, the Bramlage Foundation, Burkes Department Store, The McKinney -Vintos Coordinator of USD 475, the Geary County Community Health Worker Team, the Seniors from the Geary County 4H Senior Center Yoga classes, the Junction City Juneteenth Committee, Mr. Times for his live podcast; and the local USD 475 elementary schools for allowing us to provide winter coats to their schools.
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Geary County Booking Photos Nov.23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Keith Rea, Failure to appear, Arrested 11/22. Gage Foreman, Failure to appear,...
